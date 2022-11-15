Each week of the 2022 NFL season will see some big spreads, and we’re highlighting the most lopsided ones for each week of the year.

NFL Odds Week 11: Biggest NFL Spreads This Week

Rank Matchup Spread 1 Baltimore Ravens vs. Carolina Panthers Ravens (-12.5) 2. (Tie) Cleveland Browns vs. Buffalo Bills Bills (-8.5) 2. (Tie) Philadelphia Eagles vs. Indianapolis Colts Eagles (-8.5) 4 San Francisco 49ers vs. Arizona Cardinals 49ers (-7.5) 5 Cincinnati Bengals vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Bengals (-4.5) 6. (Tie) New York Jets vs. New England Patriots Patriots (-3.5) 6. (Tie) Detroit Lions vs. New York Giants Giants (-3.5) 8. (Tie) Chicago Bears vs. Atlanta Falcons Falcons (-3) 8. (Tie) Los Angeles Rams vs. New Orleans Saints Saints (-3) 10. (Tie) Tennessee Titans vs. Green Bay Packers Packers (-2.5) 10. (Tie) Washington Commanders vs. Houston Texans Commanders (-2.5) 10. (Tie) Las Vegas Raiders vs. Denver Broncos Broncos (-2.5)

1. Carolina Panthers vs. Baltimore Ravens (-12.5)

With the way that the Baltimore Ravens have been playing of late, it’s hardly a surprise to see them enter this matchup at home against the lowly Carolina Panthers as near two-touchdown favorites.

2. (Tie) Cleveland Browns vs. Buffalo Bills (-8.5)

Despite dropping a contest last week to the Minnesota Vikings, it’s hard to see the Cleveland Browns’ offensive keeping up the number of points the Buffalo Bills can put on the board.

2. (Tie) Philadelphia Eagles (-8.5) vs. Indianapolis Colts

There’s plenty to like about how the Philadelphia Eagles matchup with the Indianapolis Colts, with the visitors listed as nearly double-digit favorites in Week 11.

4. San Francisco 49ers (-7.5) vs. Arizona Cardinals

The San Francisco 49ers will meet the Arizona Cardinals twice down the stretch, and the oddsmakers aren’t giving the home side much to be excited about in this matchup.

5. Cincinnati Bengals (-4.5) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

There’s reason to like how the Cincinnati Bengals look in this divisional tilt, knowing they’ll be looking for revenge over the Pittsburgh Steelers after a tough Week 1 loss.

6. (Tie) New York Jets vs. New England Patriots (-3.5)

It’s hard not to like the prospects of Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots coming off a bye, especially when they welcome the New York Jets to town amid their recent season series domination.

6. (Tie) Detroit Lions vs. New York Giants (-3.5)

You would be lying if you had said the New York Giants would have seven victories through nine games, but that’s how they’ll enter this matchup at home against the Detroit Lions.

8. (Tie) Chicago Bears vs. Atlanta Falcons (-3)

The Atlanta Falcons have been Jekyll and Hyde through Week 10, and it’ll be interesting to see how they respond to playing against a red-hot Chicago Bears offense.

8. (Tie) Los Angeles Rams vs. New Orleans Saints (-3)

There’s room for improvement from the Los Angeles Rams and New Orleans Saints, but the home side will have a slight edge in this matchup as three-point favorites.

10. (Tie) Tennessee Titans vs. Green Bay Packers (-2.5)

After a solid victory at home against the Dallas Cowboys, the Green Bay Packers will welcome the Tennessee Titans to Lambeau Field on a short week for Thursday Night Football.

10. (Tie) Washington Commanders (-2.5) vs. Houston Texans

There’s not much to like about the Washington Commanders or Houston Texans, but the visitors are listed as slight favorites in what shouldn’t draw a ton of hype.

10. (Tie) Las Vegas Raiders vs. Denver Broncos (-2.5)

Two AFC West rivals that have underachieved will face off in Week 11, with the Denver Broncos listed as 2.5-point favorites from Mile High Stadium.