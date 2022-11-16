There’s no shortage of explosive offenses in the NFL in 2022, which should be considered for some of the highest-scoring totals on any given week. Whether you’re looking at Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills or Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers, high totals will undoubtedly be prevalent this year, especially in a division like the AFC West.

NFL Odds Week 11: Biggest Over Under Totals This Week

Rank Matchup Total 1 Chicago Bears vs. Atlanta Falcons 49 2. (Tie) Cleveland Browns vs. Buffalo Bills 47.5 2. (Tie) Dallas Cowboys vs. Minnesota Vikings 47.5 4 Detroit Lions vs. New York Giants 46.5 5 Philadelphia Eagles vs. Indianapolis Colts 44.5 6 Carolina Panthers vs. Baltimore Ravens 44 7 San Francisco 49ers vs. Arizona Cardinals 43.5 8. (Tie) Tennessee Titans vs. Green Bay Packers 41.5 8. (Tie) Las Vegas Raiders vs. Denver Broncos 41.5 8. (Tie) Cincinnati Bengals vs. Pittsburgh Steelers 41.5

1. Chicago Bears vs. Atlanta Falcons (Total: 49)

The Chicago Bears and Atlanta Falcons can put up offensive numbers, while both defenses’ should have their hands full with what we’ve seen of them lately.

2. (Tie) Cleveland Browns vs. Buffalo Bills (Total: 47.5)

Even though there are concerns about the Buffalo Bills, that doesn’t mean their offense shouldn’t continue firing on all cylinders in this juicy matchup against the Cleveland Browns.

2. (Tie) Dallas Cowboys vs. Minnesota Vikings (Total: 47.5)

The Minnesota Vikings and Dallas Cowboys have playmakers on offense which should make for a dynamic affair with shootout potential written all over it.

4. Detroit Lions vs. New York Giants (Total: 46.5)

You have to judge the Detroit Lions’ offense on a week-to-week basis, knowing how much their point totals have fluctuated, but this matchup against the New York Giants is currently set with one of the highest totals of Week 11.

5. Philadelphia Eagles vs. Indianapolis Colts (Total: 44.5)

There’s so much to like about the Philadelphia Eagles’ offense. Still, it will be interesting to see if the Indianapolis Colts can continue finding success in their second game under Jeff Saturday.

6. Carolina Panthers vs. Baltimore Ravens (Total: 44)

If the Baltimore Ravens enter this matchup against the Carolina Panthers with more offensive weapons, things could get ugly for the visitors.

7. San Francisco 49ers vs. Arizona Cardinals (Total: 43.5)

The Arizona Cardinals’ offensive weapons can put up points when clicking, but that will be no easy feat against a stout San Francisco 49ers squad.

8. (Tie) Tennessee Titans vs. Green Bay Packers (Total: 41.5)

The Tennessee Titans will continue to pound the rock and run down the clock, while the Green Bay Packers may shy away from that after last week’s shootout against the Dallas Cowboys.

8. (Tie) Las Vegas Raiders vs. Denver Broncos (Total: 41.5)

Considering the Las Vegas Raiders’ and Denver Broncos’ seasons, it’s hardly a surprise to see a relatively low total set for this matchup at just 41.5.

8. (Tie) Cincinnati Bengals vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (Total: 41.5)

AFC North battles often see a tight defensive affair, and this Sunday Night Football matchup should be no different when the Pittsburgh Steelers host the Cincinnati Bengals.