Not every game in the NFL is of the high-scoring variety, so if you like defense, some of these low-total games could pique your interest.

Moving forward, the lowest total games for the week will be ranked in a top-ten format weekly.

NFL Odds Week 11: Smallest NFL Over Under Totals This Week

Rank Matchup Total 1 New York Jets vs. New England Patriots 38.5 2 Los Angeles Rams vs. New Orleans Saints 39 3 Washington Commanders vs. Houston Texans 40.5 4 Cincinnati Bengals vs. Pittsburgh Steelers 41 5 Las Vegas Raiders vs. Denver Broncos 41.5 6 Tennessee Titans vs. Green Bay Packers 42 7. (Tie) Cleveland Browns vs. Buffalo Bills 43.5 7. (Tie) Carolina Panthers vs. Baltimore Ravens 43.5 7. (Tie) San Francisco 49ers vs. Arizona Cardinals 43.5 10 Philadelphia Eagles vs. Indianapolis Colts 45

1. New York Jets vs. New England Patriots (Total: 38.5)

Two teams with such a big focus on running the football will collide, so it should be no surprise that the total for this matchup is the lowest of the week at 38.5.

2. Los Angeles Rams vs. New Orleans Saints (Total: 39)

It’s been a struggle offensively for the Los Angeles Rams, while the New Orleans Saints have also run into a wall, which makes this a potentially low-scoring affair.

3. Washington Commanders vs. Houston Texans (Total: 40.5)

It’s hard to be confident in either side to put up a ton of offense, even after the Washington Commanders put together an impressive victory over the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football.

4. Cincinnati Bengals vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (Total: 41)

AFC North battles between these bitter rivals usually mean low scores, and that should be no different when the Cincinnati Bengals visit the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football.

5. Las Vegas Raiders vs. Denver Broncos (Total: 41.5)

It’s been a significant struggle for the Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos, meaning expectations won’t be high for this Week 11 matchup.

6. Tennessee Titans vs. Green Bay Packers (Total: 42)

The ground game is essential for the Tennessee Titans and Green Bay Packers, while the visitors want nothing to do with a shootout at Lambeau Field.

7. (Tie) Cleveland Browns vs. Buffalo Bills (Total: 43.5)

It’s apparent what the Buffalo Bills can generate on offense, but it’s hard to know what you’ll get out of the Cleveland Browns on any given Sunday.

7. (Tie) Carolina Panthers vs. Baltimore Ravens (Total: 43.5)

Defensively speaking, things have been much better for the Baltimore Ravens. They enter this cushy matchup coming off a bye week, so they’ll be prepared.

7. (Tie) San Francisco 49ers vs. Arizona Cardinals (Total: 43.5)

It’s going to be hard to score points on this San Francisco 49ers defensive unit down the stretch, which won’t be easy on Monday Night Football with the injuries the Arizona Cardinals have present.

10. Philadelphia Eagles vs. Indianapolis Colts (Total: 45)

Coming off their first loss of the season, the Philadelphia Eagles will be looking to bounce back against an Indianapolis Colts team looking to string together multiple victories.