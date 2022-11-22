NFL Odds Week 12: Biggest NFL Moneylines This Week

In this space, we’re monitoring the biggest moneylines for each week of the NFL season.

Here is how things shake out in Week 12:

Rank Matchup Moneyline 1 Los Angeles Rams @ Kansas City Chiefs Chiefs (-1250) 2 Houston Texans @ Miami Dolphins Dolphins (-588) 3 Buffalo Bills @ Detroit Lions Bills (-455) 4 New York Giants @ Dallas Cowboys Cowboys (-400) 5 New Orleans Saints @ San Francisco 49ers 49ers (-385) 6 Green Bay Packers @ Philadelphia Eagles Eagles (-303) 7 Chicago Bears @ New York Jets Jets (-222) 8 Baltimore Ravens @ Jacksonville Jaguars Ravens (-208) 9 Las Vegas Raiders @ Seattle Seahawks Seahawks (-200) 10 Atlanta Falcons @ Washington Commanders Commanders (-182)

1) Los Angeles Rams @ Kansas City Chiefs (-1250)

Andy Reid’s gang are the biggest favorites on the board as they battle a banged-up Rams squad that will likely be starting John Wolford or Bryce Perkins at quarterback. The Rams will also be without All-Pro wideout Cooper Kupp, making this far from the matchup many anticipated before the regular season.

2) Houston Texans @ Miami Dolphins (-588)

Fresh off their Week 11 bye, the red-hot Dolphins look for a fifth consecutive victory in a matchup against the 1-8-1 Houston Texans, who come in losers of five straight and rank 31st in yards allowed per game (389.6). Miami’s offense should have a field day.

3) Buffalo Bills (-455) @ Detroit Lions

The Bills and Lions kick off the NFL’s annual Thanksgiving festivities from Ford Field. Detroit enters the contest winners of three straight games, but its last-ranked defense will have its hands full trying to stop the Josh Allen-led Bills, who sit second in points per game at 28.1.

4) New York Giants @ Dallas Cowboys (-400)

Dallas is coming off its best performance of the season, a 40-3 thumping of the previously 8-1 Minnesota Vikings. Meanwhile, the Giants fell 31-18 to the Lions and will be without rookie wideout Wan’Dale Robinson due to a torn ACL.

These two teams last met in Week 3. The Cowboys downed the G-Men 23-16 with backup quarterback Cooper Rush under center.

5) New Orleans Saints @ San Francisco 49ers (-385)

San Francisco enjoyed a successful trip to Mexico City, blowing out the Arizona Cardinals 38-10 on Monday Night Football. The Niners now return home where they’ll look for a fourth straight win against the 4-7 New Orleans Saints.

6) Green Bay Packers @ Philadelphia Eagles (-303)

Philadelphia has been less than impressive the past two weeks, falling to the Washington Commanders and barely squeaking out a victory over the Indianapolis Colts. That said, the Eagles are 9-1 for a reason, and it’s difficult to see them losing to a Packers squad that has just one win in their past seven games.

7) Chicago Bears @ New York Jets (-222)

Jets head coach Robert Saleh was non-committal on his team’s starting quarterback following Zach Wilson’s disastrous Week 11 outing against the New England Patriots. Gang Green’s defense should be enough to secure a victory regardless of who starts under center, particularly if Bears quarterback Justin Fields (shoulder) is forced to sit this one out.

8) Baltimore Ravens (-208) @ Jacksonville Jaguars

The Ravens won their fourth straight game on Sunday, albeit an unimpressive 13-3 victory over the rebuilding Carolina Panthers. Up next for Baltimore is a matchup versus Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars, who have shown signs of improvement and will be well-rested following a Week 11 bye.

9) Las Vegas Raiders @ Seattle Seahawks (-200)

The Seahawks return from their bye for a home tilt against a 3-7 Raiders team that needed overtime to get past the offensively-challenged Denver Broncos this past Sunday. An important game for Seattle as it attempts to stay atop the NFC West division.

10) Atlanta Falcons @ Washington Commanders (-182)

After a slow start to the season, the Commanders are quietly 4-1 in their past five games, including a victory over the NFC East-leading Eagles. Washington will look to continue its recent surge in a winnable contest against the Atlanta Falcons at FedEx Field.