NFL Odds Week 12: Biggest NFL Moneylines This Week
Paul Connor
In this space, we’re monitoring the biggest moneylines for each week of the NFL season.
Here is how things shake out in Week 12:
Rank
Matchup
Moneyline
1
Los Angeles Rams @ Kansas City Chiefs
Chiefs (-1250)
2
Houston Texans @ Miami Dolphins
Dolphins (-588)
3
Buffalo Bills @ Detroit Lions
Bills (-455)
4
New York Giants @ Dallas Cowboys
Cowboys (-400)
5
New Orleans Saints @ San Francisco 49ers
49ers (-385)
6
Green Bay Packers @ Philadelphia Eagles
Eagles (-303)
7
Chicago Bears @ New York Jets
Jets (-222)
8
Baltimore Ravens @ Jacksonville Jaguars
Ravens (-208)
9
Las Vegas Raiders @ Seattle Seahawks
Seahawks (-200)
10
Atlanta Falcons @ Washington Commanders
Commanders (-182)
1) Los Angeles Rams @ Kansas City Chiefs (-1250)
Andy Reid’s gang are the biggest favorites on the board as they battle a banged-up Rams squad that will likely be starting John Wolford or Bryce Perkins at quarterback. The Rams will also be without All-Pro wideout Cooper Kupp, making this far from the matchup many anticipated before the regular season.
2) Houston Texans @ Miami Dolphins (-588)
Fresh off their Week 11 bye, the red-hot Dolphins look for a fifth consecutive victory in a matchup against the 1-8-1 Houston Texans, who come in losers of five straight and rank 31st in yards allowed per game (389.6). Miami’s offense should have a field day.
3) Buffalo Bills (-455) @ Detroit Lions
The Bills and Lions kick off the NFL’s annual Thanksgiving festivities from Ford Field. Detroit enters the contest winners of three straight games, but its last-ranked defense will have its hands full trying to stop the Josh Allen-led Bills, who sit second in points per game at 28.1.
4) New York Giants @ Dallas Cowboys (-400)
Dallas is coming off its best performance of the season, a 40-3 thumping of the previously 8-1 Minnesota Vikings. Meanwhile, the Giants fell 31-18 to the Lions and will be without rookie wideout Wan’Dale Robinson due to a torn ACL.
These two teams last met in Week 3. The Cowboys downed the G-Men 23-16 with backup quarterback Cooper Rush under center.
5) New Orleans Saints @ San Francisco 49ers (-385)
San Francisco enjoyed a successful trip to Mexico City, blowing out the Arizona Cardinals 38-10 on Monday Night Football. The Niners now return home where they’ll look for a fourth straight win against the 4-7 New Orleans Saints.
6) Green Bay Packers @ Philadelphia Eagles (-303)
Philadelphia has been less than impressive the past two weeks, falling to the Washington Commanders and barely squeaking out a victory over the Indianapolis Colts. That said, the Eagles are 9-1 for a reason, and it’s difficult to see them losing to a Packers squad that has just one win in their past seven games.
7) Chicago Bears @ New York Jets (-222)
Jets head coach Robert Saleh was non-committal on his team’s starting quarterback following Zach Wilson’s disastrous Week 11 outing against the New England Patriots. Gang Green’s defense should be enough to secure a victory regardless of who starts under center, particularly if Bears quarterback Justin Fields (shoulder) is forced to sit this one out.
8) Baltimore Ravens (-208) @ Jacksonville Jaguars
The Ravens won their fourth straight game on Sunday, albeit an unimpressive 13-3 victory over the rebuilding Carolina Panthers. Up next for Baltimore is a matchup versus Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars, who have shown signs of improvement and will be well-rested following a Week 11 bye.
9) Las Vegas Raiders @ Seattle Seahawks (-200)
The Seahawks return from their bye for a home tilt against a 3-7 Raiders team that needed overtime to get past the offensively-challenged Denver Broncos this past Sunday. An important game for Seattle as it attempts to stay atop the NFC West division.
10) Atlanta Falcons @ Washington Commanders (-182)
After a slow start to the season, the Commanders are quietly 4-1 in their past five games, including a victory over the NFC East-leading Eagles. Washington will look to continue its recent surge in a winnable contest against the Atlanta Falcons at FedEx Field.
