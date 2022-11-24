NFL Odds Week 12: Smallest NFL Over Under Totals This Week
Zachary Cook
Not every game in the NFL is of the high-scoring variety, so if you like defense, some of these low-total games could pique your interest.
Moving forward, the lowest total games for the week will be ranked in a top-ten format weekly.
Rank
Matchup
Total
1
Denver Broncos vs. Carolina Panthers
36
2
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Indianapolis Colts
39.5
3
Chicago Bears vs. New York Jets
41.5
4
Atlanta Falcons vs. Washington Commanders
42
5. (Tie)
New England Patriots vs. Minnesota Vikings
42.5
5. (Tie)
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Tennessee Titans
42.5
7. (Tie)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Cleveland Browns
43
7. (Tie)
New Orleans Saints vs. San Francisco 49ers
43
9. (Tie)
Baltimore Ravens vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
44
9. (Tie)
Los Angeles Rams vs. Kansas City Chiefs
44
1. Denver Broncos vs. Carolina Panthers (Total: 36)
This total is infinitesimally low and not one that you typically see at just 36 points. Needless to say, the Denver Broncos and Carolina Panthers don’t inspire offensive confidence.
2. Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Indianapolis Colts (Total: 39.5)
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Indianapolis Colts have some defensive prowess, leading to the second-lowest total of the week at just 39.5 points.
3. Chicago Bears vs. New York Jets (Total: 41.5)
The Chicago Bears have struggled on defense, but so have the New York Jets scoring points, so there’s some uncertainty surrounding this matchup.
4. Atlanta Falcons vs. Washington Commanders (Total: 42)
The Washington Commanders’ defense has been much better of late, and with the impending return of Chase Young, they should get another boost on that side of the ball.
5. (Tie) New England Patriots vs. Minnesota Vikings (Total: 42.5)
There’s been a lot of focus on defense for the New England Patriots and Minnesota Vikings, leading this total to be set at a relatively fair number of 42.5 in Week 12.
5. (Tie) Cincinnati Bengals vs. Tennessee Titans (Total: 42.5)
The Cincinnati Bengals and Tennessee Titans offenses have found another gear, but they also employ defenses that can mess up a gameplan on any given Sunday.
7. (Tie) Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Cleveland Browns (Total: 43)
There’s potential that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cleveland Browns could compete in a shootout-like atmosphere, but the oddsmakers appear hesitant, with a total set at just 43.
7. (Tie) New Orleans Saints vs. San Francisco 49ers (Total: 43)
The San Francisco 49ers are clicking offensively and defensively, meaning it might be challenging for the New Orleans Saints to stay in this football game and help add points to the board.
9. (Tie) Baltimore Ravens vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (Total: 44)
A lot of what the Baltimore Ravens have done defensively has added another element to their game. They’re also set up to have a solid offensive afternoon against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
9. (Tie) Los Angeles Rams vs. Kansas City Chiefs (Total: 44)
Entering the season, you would have laughed if someone told you that the total for a game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Rams would be under 50, but that’s the case due to LA struggling to put up points.
