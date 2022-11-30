Not every game in the NFL is of the high-scoring variety, so if you like defense, some of these low-total games could pique your interest.

Moving forward, the lowest total games for the week will be ranked in a top-ten format weekly.

NFL Odds Week 13: Smallest NFL Over Under Totals This Week

Rank Matchup Total 1 Denver Broncos vs. Baltimore Ravens 38.5 2. (Tie) Washington Commanders vs. New York Giants 40.5 2. (Tie) New Orleans Saints vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 40.5 4 Seattle Seahawks vs. Los Angeles Rams 41 5 Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears 42.5 6 Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Atlanta Falcons 43 7. (Tie) Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots 43.5 7. (Tie) Indianapolis Colts vs. Dallas Cowboys 43.5 9 Tennessee Titans vs. Philadelphia Eagles 44.5 10 New York Jets vs. Minnesota Vikings 45.5

1. Denver Broncos vs. Baltimore Ravens (Total: 38.5)

The Denver Broncos don’t inspire confidence in their offense, while the Baltimore Ravens have been notorious for playing down to their competition, so points could be at a premium.

2. (Tie) Washington Commanders vs. New York Giants (Total: 40.5)

The Washington Commanders have been much better on defense lately, and it’s questionable that their recent offensive surge is sustainable, especially in a crucial divisional matchup.

2. (Tie) New Orleans Saints vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Total: 40.5)

The New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers have pieces that can make you think twice on defense, which leads to one of the lower totals of the week amid offensive struggles from these NFC South teams.

4. Seattle Seahawks vs. Los Angeles Rams (Total: 41)

It’s hard to find many positives on offense with the Los Angeles Rams right now, while the Seattle Seahawks remain one of the highest-scoring teams throughout the NFL.

5. Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears (Total: 42.5)

With question marks surrounding whether Aaron Rodgers will be 100% for this matchup in Chicago, is it possible we’re treated to another defensive affair between these NFC North rivals?

6. Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Atlanta Falcons (Total: 43)

There are some things to like about the Pittsburgh Steelers’ and Atlanta Falcons’ offenses, and a dome environment on Sunday could create plenty of sparks and points.

7. (Tie) Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots (Total: 43.5)

Concerns have started to form about the Buffalo Bills’ defense, so it will be interesting to see how a run-heavy team like the New England Patriots treats their matchup at home on Thursday Night Football.

7. (Tie) Indianapolis Colts vs. Dallas Cowboys (Total: 43.5)

With the way the Dallas Cowboys are currently playing defensively, it’s hard to see the Indianapolis Colts finding a way to put up a lot of points in this Sunday Night Football matchup.

9. Tennessee Titans vs. Philadelphia Eagles (Total: 44.5)

Even with the Philadelphia Eagles having just one loss on the campaign, this team still has holes that the well-coached Tennessee Titans will be looking to exploit.

10. New York Jets vs. Minnesota Vikings (Total: 45.5)

With Mike White at quarterback, the New York Jets’ offense flowed more freely last week, and it will be interesting to follow how the Minnesota Vikings’ defense game plans around that.