In this space, we’re monitoring the biggest moneylines for each week of the NFL season.

Here is how things shake out in Week 14:

Rank Matchup Moneyline 1 Houston Texans @ Dallas Cowboys Cowboys (-1600) T2 Kansas City Chiefs @ Denver Broncos Chiefs (-450) T2 New York Jets @ Buffalo Bills Bills (-450) 4 Philadelphia Eagles @ New York Giants Eagles (-300) 5 Cleveland Browns @ Cincinnati Bengals Bengals (-275) 6 Las Vegas Raiders @ Los Angeles Rams Raiders (-250) 7 Carolina Panthers @ Seattle Seahawks Seahawks (-190) 8 Jacksonville Jaguars @ Tennessee Titans Titans (-185) 9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ San Francisco 49ers 49ers (-175) 10 Baltimore Ravens @ Pittsburgh Steelers Steelers (-160)

T1) Houston Texans @ Dallas Cowboys (-1600)

No surprise here as the 9-3 Cowboys battle the lowly Houston Texans (1-10-1), who come into this one losers of seven straight.

T2) Kansas City Chiefs (-450) @ Denver Broncos

The AFC West-leading Chiefs look to get back in the win column after falling 27-24 to the Bengals this past Sunday. Safe to say Denver’s last-ranked offense will have a difficult time keeping up with Patrick Mahomes and company.

T2) New York Jets @ Buffalo Bills (-450)

Gang Green upset the Bills 20-17 at Metlife Stadium back in Week 9. That said, a second straight victory against the odds-on Super Bowl favorites, on the road no less, feels unlikely.

4) Philadelphia Eagles (-300) @ New York Giants

The high-flying Eagles battle the Giants for the first time this season. While Brian Daboll has the G-Men headed in the right direction, their lack of firepower on offense will likely be the difference.

5) Cleveland Browns (-275) @ Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals look like legitimate Super Bowl contenders after downing the Chiefs again and securing a fourth straight win. Meanwhile, Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was rusty in his season debut, throwing for 131 yards and an interception in Cleveland’s 27-14 victory over the Texans.

6) Las Vegas Raiders (-250) @ Los Angeles Rams

After a slow start to the season, Josh McDaniels’s Raiders travel to Los Angeles winners of three straight. A fourth consecutive win feels likely against a banged-up Rams squad missing starting quarterback Mathew Stafford and All-Pro wideout Cooper Kupp to injury.

7) Carolina Panthers @ Seattle Seahawks (-190)

Seattle needed a late touchdown to edge the Rams 27-23 in Week 13. With the Seahawks fighting for a postseason berth, Pete Carroll’s squad can ill afford a letdown against the 4-8 Panthers, who have yet to win on the road this season.

8) Jacksonville Jaguars @ Tennessee Titans (-185)

Both teams are coming off embarrassing Week 13 losses, Jacksonville falling 40-14 to the Detroit Lions, while Tennessee was stifled 35-10 by the Eagles. The key for the Jags will be slowing down Titans star running back Derrick Henry, who has rushed for 1,143 yards and 15 touchdowns in 11 career games versus Jacksonville.

9) Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ San Francisco 49ers (-175)

49ers quarterback Brock Purdy makes his first career NFL start following Jimmy Garoppolo’s season-ending foot injury. Purdy came on in relief of Garoppolo against the Dolphins, completing 25-of-37 passes for 210 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception.

10) Baltimore Ravens @ Pittsburgh Steelers (-160)

Pittsburgh has won three of its past four games and hosts a Ravens team that is expected to be without starting quarterback Lamar Jackson due to a knee injury.