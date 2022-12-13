Each week of the 2022 NFL season will see some big spreads, and we’re highlighting the most lopsided ones for each week of the season.

NFL Odds Week 15: Biggest NFL Spreads This Week

Rank Matchup Spread 1 Kansas City Chiefs vs. Houston Texans Chiefs (-14) 2 Philadelphia Eagles vs. Chicago Bears Eagles (-9) 3 Los Angeles Rams vs. Green Bay Packers Packers (-8) 4 Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills Bills (-7.5) 5 Dallas Cowboys vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Cowboys (-5.5) 6 New York Giants vs. Washington Commanders Commanders (-4.5) 7 Indianapolis Colts vs. Minnesota Vikings Vikings (-4) 8. (Tie) San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks 49ers (-3.5) 8. (Tie) Atlanta Falcons vs. New Orleans Saints Saints (-3.5) 8. (Tie) Cincinnati Bengals vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Bengals (-3.5)

1. Kansas City Chiefs (-14) vs. Houston Texans

The Kansas City Chiefs offense is firing on all cylinders, but they can’t get complacent heading into this matchup with the lowly Houston Texans as two touchdown-sized road favorites.

2. Philadelphia Eagles (-9) vs. Chicago Bears

There’s a lot of positivity stemming from the one-loss Philadelphia Eagles, who’ll enter this matchup against the Chicago Bears after combining for 83 points over the last two weeks.

3. Los Angeles Rams vs. Green Bay Packers (-8)

It’s not often you see a 5-8 team such as the Green Bay Packers listed as an eight-point favorite, but that’s the case here when the struggling Los Angeles Rams come to town this weekend.

4. Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills (-7.5)

There have been some inconsistencies with the Buffalo Bills lately, but they’ll look to make an AFC East statement on Saturday night when they host the Miami Dolphins as 7.5-point favorites.

5. Dallas Cowboys (-5.5) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

The Dallas Cowboys survived a scare against the Houston Texans in Week 14 and will look to play a more complete game when they visit the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

6. New York Giants vs. Washington Commanders (-4.5)

This will be the second meeting over the last three weeks between these NFC East rivals competing for a playoff position. The Washington Commanders are listed as 4.5-point home favorites.

7. Indianapolis Colts vs. Minnesota Vikings (-4)

Coming off a disappointing loss to the Detroit Lions, the NFC North-leading Minnesota Vikings will look to bounce back when they play host to the Indianapolis Colts as four-point favorites on Saturday.

8. (Tie) San Francisco 49ers (-3.5) vs. Seattle Seahawks

The San Francisco 49ers have won six straight games and look to complete the season sweep of the Seahawks when they visit Seattle on Thursday Night Football as 3.5-point road favorites.

8. (Tie) Atlanta Falcons vs. New Orleans Saints (-3.5)

The NFC South is still up for grabs, and if either the New Orleans Saints or Atlanta Falcons want to factor into the decision, they’ll need to pick up a victory in this divisional tilt.

8. (Tie) Cincinnati Bengals (-3.5) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Like the Cincinnati Bengals did last season on the way to their surprise Super Bowl run, the team is getting hot at the right time of year. They’re listed as 3.5-point road favorites when they visit Tampa Bay in Week 15.