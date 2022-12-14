Not every game in the NFL is of the high-scoring variety, so if you like defense, some of these low-total games could pique your interest.

Moving forward, the lowest total games for the week will be ranked in a top-ten format weekly.

NFL Odds Week 15: Smallest NFL Over Under Totals This Week

Rank Matchup Total 1 Arizona Cardinals vs. Denver Broncos 36.5 2 Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Carolina Panthers 37.5 3 Baltimore Ravens vs. Cleveland Browns 38.5 4 Los Angeles Rams vs. Green Bay Packers 39.5 5 New York Giants vs. Washington Commanders 40 6 Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills 42 7 Atlanta Falcons vs. New Orleans Saints 43 8 San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks 43.5 9 Cincinnati Bengals vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 44 10. (Tie) Detroit Lions vs. New York Jets 44.5 10. (Tie) New England Patriots vs. Las Vegas Raiders 44.5

1. Arizona Cardinals vs. Denver Broncos (Total: 36.5)

With question marks about the Arizona Cardinals and Denver Broncos offenses, specifically their quarterback positions, it’s unsurprising to see this matchup listed with the lowest projected total at just 36.5.

2. Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Carolina Panthers (Total: 37.5)

There’s been more to like about the Pittsburgh Steelers and Carolina Panthers defenses lately, while their offenses don’t inspire much confidence.

3. Baltimore Ravens vs. Cleveland Browns (Total: 38.5)

AFC North battles are often amongst the toughest in the trenches in the NFL, meaning this Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens matchup should be no different on the scoreboard.

4. Los Angeles Rams vs. Green Bay Packers (Total: 39.5)

The defense was supposed to be the strong suit for the Los Angeles Rams and Green Bay Packers, and when they’ve been able to find success, that’s been the case.

5. New York Giants vs. Washington Commanders (Total: 40)

The New York Giants and Washington Commanders are set to meet for the second time in three weeks, with their last matchup ending in a 20-20 tie. As a result, it’s hardly surprising to see a 40-point total.

6. Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills (Total: 42)

There have been some recent struggles on offense for the Miami Dolphins, while the Buffalo Bills are still looking to play with more consistency down the stretch. These teams combined for 40 points in a Dolphins win earlier this season.

7. Atlanta Falcons vs. New Orleans Saints (Total: 43)

It will be interesting to follow the Atlanta Falcons’ offensive game plan in this matchup, with Desmond Ridder making his first start at quarterback. These teams already collided in Week 1, which saw the Saints register a 27-26 victory.

8. San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks (Total: 43.5)

There’s plenty to love about how the San Francisco 49ers are playing right now amid six straight wins, but there are injury concerns ahead of this short week clash on Thursday Night Football. The 49ers picked up a decisive 27-7 victory at home against Seattle earlier this season.

9. Cincinnati Bengals vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Total: 44)

Before the season, you’d likely have projected this total to have been over 50, but with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ offensive inconsistencies, it’s no surprise it sits at 44.

10. (Tie) Detroit Lions vs. New York Jets (Total: 44.5)

It might not be the first game on your radar regarding a high-point total, but this Week 15 matchup between the Detroit Lions and New York Jets could see a sneaky amount of points scored.

10. (Tie) New England Patriots vs. Las Vegas Raiders (Total: 44.5)

The offense has been the calling card of the Las Vegas Raiders over the last month and a half, while time will tell if the New England Patriots can find a way to keep up in that category or at least demonstrate their strong defense can make an impact in this spot.