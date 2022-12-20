NFL Odds Week 16: Biggest NFL Moneylines This Week

In this space, we’re monitoring the biggest moneylines for each week of the NFL season.

Here is how things shake out in Week 16:

Rank Matchup Moneyline 1 Seattle Seahawks @ Kansas City Chiefs Chiefs (-450) 2 Buffalo Bills @ Chicago Bears Bills (-400) T3 Houston Texans @ Tennessee Titans Titans (-350) T3 Washington Commanders @ San Francisco 49ers 49ers (-350) 5 Atlanta Falcons @ Baltimore Ravens Ravens (-300) T6 Philadelphia Eagles @ Dallas Cowboys Cowboys (-250) T6 Green Bay Packers @ Miami Dolphins Dolphins (-250) T6 Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Arizona Cardinals Bucs (-250) 9 LA Chargers @ Indianapolis Colts Chargers (-200) 10 Cincinnati Bengals @ New England Patriots Bengals (-190)

1) Seattle Seahawks @ Kansas City Chiefs (-450)

Seattle has dropped four of its past five games and will be without All-Pro wideout Tyler Lockett due to a broken right index finger. Another loss is likely in the cards against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, who clinched a seventh consecutive AFC West division title on Sunday and sit first in scoring offense at 29.6 PPG.

2) Buffalo Bills (-400) @ Chicago Bears

Battling the elements, the Bills served up an impressive comeback this past Saturday, downing AFC East rival Miami Dolphins 32-29 for their 11th win. Continuing its push for the AFC’s No. 1 seed, you have to like Buffalo’s chances versus a rebuilding Bears team who, despite last week’s valiant effort against the Eagles, come into this one losers of seven straight.

T3) Houston Texans @ Tennessee Titans (-350)

Despite having just one win, the Texans continue to show a lot of fight, nearly pulling off upsets against the Dallas Cowboys and the Kansas City Chiefs over the past two weeks. Meanwhile, the Titans have lost four straight and sit just a game up on the Jacksonville Jaguars for first place in the AFC South Division. Safe to say Mike Vrabel’s squad can ill afford to drop this one.

T3) Washington Commanders @ San Francisco 49ers (-350)

Fresh off clinching the NFC West title, the 49ers aim for an eighth straight win as they host the Commanders. Washington remains in the postseason hunt but suffered a devastating Week 15 loss to the New York Giants, in which Taylor Heinicke and company could only muster 12 points. Points will be hard to come by again this week against the best defense in the NFL.

5) Atlanta Falcons @ Baltimore Ravens (-300)

Star quarterback Lamar Jackson could return for Baltimore after missing the last two weeks with a sprained PCL. Whether or not the former league MVP suits up, the Ravens are rightful favorites against Atlanta and its rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder. Ridder struggled in his first career start, completing 13-of-26 passes for 97 yards as the Falcons fell 21-18 to the New Orleans Saints, their fifth loss in the past six games.

T6) Philadelphia Eagles @ Dallas Cowboys (-250)

The dynamic of this game has changed dramatically following the injury to Eagles starting quarterback Jalen Hurts, who is unlikely to play due to a sprained shoulder suffered in Week 15. If Hurts cannot go, backup Gardner Minshew would be the next man up under center. Minshew has shown flashes as a starter, but his presence is a downgrade for Philly’s high-octane offense.

T6) Green Bay Packers @ Miami Dolphins (-250)

The Packers kept their slim playoff hopes alive, downing the Los Angeles Rams 24-12 on Monday Night Football. However, they’ll face a much stiffer test come Sunday as they look to slow down Tyreek Hill and the explosive Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins have lost three straight games but return home where they are 5-1 at Hard Rock Stadium.

T6) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-250) @ Arizona Cardinals

It’s a lost season in Arizona, with the Cardinals amid a four-game losing streak and quarterback Kyler Murray out for the year due to a torn ACL. Meanwhile, the Bucs looked the best they have all season in the first half against the Bengals, only to crumble in the final 30 minutes, plagued by four consecutive turnovers. Despite a 6-8 record, Tampa Bay still sits first in the underwhelming NFC South and should be able to win in the desert.

9) Los Angeles Chargers (-200) @ Indianapolis Colts

The Chargers squeaked out a 17-14 victory over the Tennessee Titans and find themselves holding down the No. 6 seed in the AFC. LA will look to make it three in a row as they take on Jeff Saturday’s Colts, who fell victim to the biggest comeback in NFL history, blowing a 33-point lead to the Minnesota Vikings last Saturday.

10) Cincinnati Bengals (-190) @ New England Patriots

The Patriots need a win to keep their playoff hopes alive after one of the most embarrassing losses in NFL history. It won’t be easy against a Bengals team that has won six straight games and continues to look like legitimate Super Bowl contenders.