Each week of the 2022 NFL season will see some big spreads, and we’re highlighting the most lopsided ones for each week of the season.

NFL Odds Week 16: Biggest NFL Spreads This Week

Rank Matchup Spread 1 Seattle Seahawks vs. Kansas City Chiefs Chiefs (-9.5) 2 Buffalo Bills vs. Chicago Bears Bills (-8.5) 3 Washington Commanders vs. San Francisco 49ers 49ers (-7.5) 4. (Tie) Houston Texans vs. Tennessee Titans Titans (-7) 4. (Tie) Atlanta Falcons vs. Baltimore Ravens Ravens (-7) 6. (Tie) Green Bay Packers vs. Miami Dolphins Dolphins (-4.5) 6. (Tie) Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Arizona Cardinals Buccaneers (-4.5) 8 Cincinnati Bengals vs. New England Patriots Bengals (-4) 9. (Tie) New York Giants vs. Minnesota Vikings Vikings (-3.5) 9. (Tie) Los Angeles Chargers vs. Indianapolis Colts Chargers (-3.5)

1. Seattle Seahawks vs. Kansas City Chiefs (-9.5)

Scoring points haven’t been a big problem for the Kansas City Chiefs, but they haven’t exactly been doing an excellent job of separating themselves in games where they’ve been big favorites.

2. Buffalo Bills (-8.5) vs. Chicago Bears

December hasn’t always been pretty for the Buffalo Bill, but they’re finding ways to win football games and will be near double-digit favorites at Soldier Field.

3. Washington Commanders vs. San Francisco 49ers (-7.5)

It’s difficult to find many problems with the San Francisco 49ers’ current play. They’re right up there with the class of the NFC and are 7.5-point home favorites against the Washington Commanders.

4. (Tie) Houston Texans vs. Tennessee Titans (-7)

The Tennessee Titans have lost four straight games and are clinging to the top of the AFC South. The good news is they’ll have a favorable matchup against the Houston Texans.

4. (Tie) Atlanta Falcons vs. Baltimore Ravens (-7)

Baltimore clearly misses star quarterback Lamar Jackson, and it’s unknown if he’ll be able to suit up for this matchup. Even if he doesn’t, the Atlanta Falcons shouldn’t scare the Ravens.

6. (Tie) Green Bay Packers vs. Miami Dolphins (-4.5)

Even amid three straight losses, the Miami Dolphins are still in a good position in the AFC playoff picture, but they’ll need to take care of business at home against the Green Bay Packers.

6. (Tie) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-4.5) vs. Arizona Cardinals

Offensive struggles have been a common theme for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but they’ll still enter this contest as road favorites against the Arizona Cardinals.

8. Cincinnati Bengals (-4) vs. New England Patriots

The Cincinnati Bengals remain one of the hottest teams in football as winners of six straight games. They’ll look to continue winning when they visit the New England Patriots as four-point favorites.

9. (Tie) New York Giants vs. Minnesota Vikings (-3.5)

Coming off the biggest comeback in NFL history, the Minnesota Vikings will look to have an encore performance at home when they play host to the struggling New York Giants.

9. (Tie) Los Angeles Chargers (-3.5) vs. Indianapolis Colts

The Los Angeles Chargers have strung together consecutive victories and now sit inside the AFC playoff picture, where they enter Week 15 as 3.5-point road favorites over the Indianapolis Colts.