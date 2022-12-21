Not every game in the NFL is of the high-scoring variety, so if you like defense, some of these low-total games could pique your interest.

Moving forward, the lowest total games for the week will be ranked in a top-ten format weekly.

NFL Odds Week 16: Smallest NFL Over Under Totals This Week

Rank Matchup Total 1 New Orleans Saints vs. Cleveland Browns 31.5 2 Denver Broncos vs. Los Angeles Rams 36.5 3 Houston Texans vs. Tennessee Titans 37 4 Atlanta Falcons vs. Baltimore Ravens 37.5 5. (Tie) Jacksonville Jaguars vs. New York Jets 38.5 5. (Tie) Las Vegas Raiders vs. Pittsburgh Steelers 38.5 7 Washington Commanders vs. San Francisco 49ers 39.5 8. (Tie) Buffalo Bills vs. Chicago Bears 40.5 8. (Tie) Cincinnati Bengals vs. New England Patriots 40.5 10 Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Arizona Cardinals 41

1. New Orleans Saints vs. Cleveland Browns (Total: 31.5)

In one of the lowest projected total games in recent memory, the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns will collide with a total set of just 31.5.

2. Denver Broncos vs. Los Angeles Rams (Total: 36.5)

Neither the Denver Broncos nor Los Angeles Rams have shown much of anything offensively, leading to a total set at just 36.5. If you said that entering the season, you would have received crazy looks.

3. Houston Texans vs. Tennessee Titans (Total: 37)

With question marks surrounding Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill, rushing the football should be a high priority in this game, which correlates with the low total of 37.

4. Atlanta Falcons vs. Baltimore Ravens (Total: 37.5)

Like the Titans, there are question marks about Lamar Jackson’s availability against the Atlanta Falcons. The visitors don’t provide much of an offensive threat either, placing this total at 37.5.

5. (Tie) Jacksonville Jaguars vs. New York Jets (Total: 38.5)

Thursday Night Football will feature two teams looking to gain ground in the AFC playoff picture, but there isn’t a lot of offense expected between the Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Jets.

5. (Tie) Las Vegas Raiders vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (Total: 38.5)

There hasn’t been much to like about the Pittsburgh Steelers on offense, while that side of the football has primarily driven the Las Vegas Raiders in December.

7. Washington Commanders vs. San Francisco 49ers (Total: 39.5)

The Washington Commanders and San Francisco 49ers boast solid defensive units, which should be front and center in this matchup, putting the total at 39.5.

8. (Tie) Buffalo Bills vs. Chicago Bears (Total: 40.5)

The Buffalo Bills and Chicago Bears have found their offense in December, which makes it puzzling that the total is set at just 40.5.

8. (Tie) Cincinnati Bengals vs. New England Patriots (Total: 40.5)

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals will head to New England to continue their recent offensive surge while trying to extend their six-game win streak and cutting into the Patriots’ wild-card hopes.

10. Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Arizona Cardinals (Total: 41)

Neither the Tampa Bay Buccaneers nor Arizona Cardinals have given football fans much confidence in their offenses, but the total suggests that could change.