NFL Odds Week 17: Biggest NFL Moneylines This Week

In this space, we’re monitoring the biggest moneylines for each week of the NFL season.

Here is how things shake out in Week 17:

Rank Matchup Moneyline 1 Denver Broncos @ Kansas City Chiefs Chiefs (-800) 2 Dallas Cowboys @ Tennessee Titans Cowboys (-500) T3 New Orleans Saints @ Philadelphia Eagles Eagles (-300) T3 Los Angeles Rams @ Los Angeles Chargers Chargers (-300) 5 San Francisco 49ers @ Las Vegas Raiders 49ers (-250) T6 Chicago Bears @ Detroit Lions Lions (-225) T6 Indianapolis Colts @ New York Giants Giants (-225) 8 Jacksonville Jaguars @ Houston Texans Jaguars (-210) 9 Arizona Cardinals @ Atlanta Falcons Falcons (-190) 10 Minnesota Vikings @ Green Bay Packers Packers (-175)

1) Denver Broncos @ Kansas City Chiefs (-800)

There’s no surprise here as the 12-3 Chiefs host the 4-11 Broncos. Denver was embarrassed 51-14 by the Los Angeles Rams on Christmas and fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett on Monday. Expect a long afternoon for interim coach Jerry Rosburg.

2) Dallas Cowboys (-500) @ Tennessee Titans

The Titans’ free fall continued on Saturday, falling to the one-win Houston Texans for their fifth consecutive loss. They’re now trailing the Jacksonville Jaguars for first place in the AFC South. Mike Vrabel’s group faces a must-win situation against America’s team, who are coming off a hard-fought 40-34 victory over the NFC East-leading Philadelphia Eagles.

T3) New Orleans Saints @ Philadelphia Eagles (-300)

Philadelphia still owns the NFC’s No. 1 seed and needs just one more win to secure home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. Eagles starting quarterback Jalen Hurts (shoulder) could be looking at a second straight game on the sidelines. Still, backup Gardner Minshew showed he’s more than capable of moving the offense, throwing for 355 yards and racking up three total touchdowns (two passing, one rushing) in Saturday’s loss to the Cowboys.

T3) Los Angeles Rams @ Los Angeles Chargers (-300)

The Chargers clinched a playoff berth following their 20-3 victory over the Indianapolis Colts on Monday Night Football. The Bolts will aim for a fourth straight win when they battle the injury-riddled Rams, who continue to play hard for head coach Sean McVay, putting up 51 points against the Denver Broncos on Christmas Day.

5) San Francisco 49ers (-250) @ Las Vegas Raiders

The Niners are rolling, winning eight straight games and remaining in contention for the top spot in the NFC playoff picture. Meanwhile, the Raiders’ playoff hopes took a severe hit following Saturday night’s loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in a disappointing first season for Las Vegas head coach Josh McDaniels.

T6) Chicago Bears @ Detroit Lions (-225)

Detroit suffered a bad loss Saturday, falling 37-23 to the Carolina Panthers and putting a dent in the Lions’ quest for the postseason. That said, Dan Campbell’s group should be able to rebound at home against NFC North foe Chicago Bears, who come into this one losers of eight straight games.

T6) Indianapolis Colts @ New York Giants (-225)

The Giants are coming off a heartbreaking loss, falling to the Minnesota Vikings 27-24 thanks to a game-winning 61-yard field goal by kicker Greg Joseph. Despite the disappointing result, the G-Men remain in playoff position where they currently hold the NFC’s sixth seed. That said, New York can ill afford to drop this one against a 4-10-1 Colts team looking to play the role of spoiler.

8) Jacksonville Jaguars (-210) @ Houston Texans

Winners of three straight games, the Jags currently sit atop the AFC South Division. This week, Jacksonville battles a Texans squad that downed the Jags back in Week 5 and has been a tough out of late, most recently upsetting the Tennessee Titans on Christmas Eve.

9) Arizona Cardinals @ Atlanta Falcons (-190)

The Cardinals and Falcons have lost five and four straight games, respectively, and are all but eliminated from postseason contention. Atlanta’s focus is thus the development of rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder, who was more efficient against the Baltimore Ravens but is still looking for his first NFL touchdown pass.

10) Minnesota Vikings @ Green Bay Packers (-175)

The Packers kept their slim playoff hopes alive, upsetting the Miami Dolphins to improve to 7-8 on the season. Green Bay has won three straight games and will try to avenge Week 1’s loss to Minnesota, in which Aaron Rodgers and company could only muster seven points.