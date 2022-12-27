Each week of the 2022 NFL season will see some big spreads, and we’re highlighting the most lopsided ones for each week of the season.

NFL Odds Week 17: Biggest NFL Spreads This Week

Rank Matchup Spread 1 Denver Broncos vs. Kansas City Chiefs Chiefs (-13.5) 2 Dallas Cowboys vs. Tennessee Titans Cowboys (-9.5) 3 Los Angeles Rams vs. Los Angeles Chargers Chargers (-7) 4 San Francisco 49ers vs. Las Vegas Raiders 49ers (-6) 5 Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions Lions (-5.5) 6 Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Houston Texans Jaguars (-4) 7. (Tie) Arizona Cardinals vs. Atlanta Falcons Falcons (-3.5) 7. (Tie) Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens Ravens (-3.5) 9. (Tie) Indianapolis Colts vs. New York Giants Giants (-3) 9. (Tie) Carolina Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Buccaneers (-3) 9. (Tie) Minnesota Vikings vs. Green Bay Packers Packers (-3)

1. Denver Broncos vs. Kansas City Chiefs (-13.5)

The Kansas City Chiefs have had no problems on offense, while the same can’t be said for the Denver Broncos, who continue to be one of the more puzzling stories of the NFL season.

2. Dallas Cowboys (-9.5) vs. Tennessee Titans

After picking up a statement victory over the Philadelphia Eagles, the Dallas Cowboys head to Tennessee as near double-digit favorites. The Titans have lost five straight games.

3. Los Angeles Rams vs. Los Angeles Chargers (-7)

It’s a short week for the Los Angeles Chargers after playing on Monday Night Football, but they’ll enter this matchup with the Los Angeles Rams as touchdown-sized favorites.

4. San Francisco 49ers (-6) vs. Las Vegas Raiders

There isn’t a hotter team in the NFL than the San Francisco 49ers, who will look to continue their eight-game win streak when they pay a visit to the Las Vegas Raiders as six-point road favorites.

5. Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions (-5.5)

It was a difficult defeat for the Detroit Lions in Week 16, but they’ll be looking to bounce back in Week 17 when they play host to their NFC North rivals, the Chicago Bears, as 5.5-point favorites.

6. Jacksonville Jaguars (-4) vs. Houston Texans

The Jacksonville Jaguars currently occupy the division lead in the AFC South and look to win their fourth straight matchup when they take on the NFL team with the worst record in the Houston Texans.

7. (Tie) Arizona Cardinals vs. Atlanta Falcons (-3.5)

Even though the Atlanta Falcons were eliminated from playoff contention last week, they still have a chance to win in their second-last game of the schedule when they host the Arizona Cardinals as 3.5-point home favorites.

7. (Tie) Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens (-3.5)

One of the best rivalries in the NFL will go down on Sunday Night Football in Week 17, with the Baltimore Ravens looking to sweep the season series against the Pittsburgh Steelers as 3.5-point favorites.

9. (Tie) Indianapolis Colts vs. New York Giants (-3)

The New York Giants will look to continue their quest to clinch a playoff spot this week as three-point home favorites against the struggling Indianapolis Colts.

9. (Tie) Carolina Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-3)

Even though it isn’t the best matchup on paper, there are heavy playoff implications on the line, with the NFC South division title likely hanging in the balance as the Carolina Panthers visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

9. (Tie) Minnesota Vikings vs. Green Bay Packers (-3)

The Green Bay Packers are looking to keep their NFC playoff hopes alive, looking for some revenge when they host the Minnesota Vikings as three-point home favorites in Week 17.