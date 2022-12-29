Not every game in the NFL is of the high-scoring variety, so if you like defense, some of these low-total games could pique your interest.

Moving forward, the lowest total games for the week will be ranked in a top-ten format weekly.

NFL Odds Week 17: Smallest NFL Over Under Totals This Week

Rank Matchup Total 1 Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens 36 2 Carolina Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 39 3 Indianapolis Colts vs. New York Giants 39.5 4. (Tie) Cleveland Browns vs. Washington Commanders 40.5 4. (Tie) Los Angeles Rams vs. Los Angeles Chargers 40.5 6. (Tie) Dallas Cowboys vs. Tennessee Titans 41 6. (Tie) Arizona Cardinals vs. Atlanta Falcons 41 8. (Tie) Miami Dolphins vs. New England Patriots 42.5 8. (Tie) New York Jets vs. Seattle Seahawks 42.5 10 Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Houston Texans 43.5

1. Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens (Total: 36)

A high-scoring affair is rarely projected when the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens collide. Their Week 17 total is the lowest of the week at 36.

2. Carolina Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Total: 39)

Not much offense is expected between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers in a game crucial to the NFC playoff picture.

3. Indianapolis Colts vs. New York Giants (Total: 39.5)

The defenses have been the strong suits for the Indianapolis Colts and New York Giants, and you can expect a heavy dose of both sides running the ball, with the total set at 39.5.

4. (Tie) Cleveland Browns vs. Washington Commanders (Total: 40.5)

There won’t be much offense expected between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders, who have seen their offenses struggle throughout December.

4. (Tie) Los Angeles Rams vs. Los Angeles Chargers (Total: 40.5)

The defense has been an area of improvement for the Los Angeles Chargers, who’ve gotten healthier in December. Meanwhile, if the Los Angeles Rams hope to stay in this game, they’ll also need their defense involved.

6. (Tie) Dallas Cowboys vs. Tennessee Titans (Total: 41)

If the Tennessee Titans have any aspirations to keep pace in this Thursday Night Football matchup, they’ll need their defense to limit the explosive Dallas Cowboys offense.

6. (Tie) Arizona Cardinals vs. Atlanta Falcons (Total: 41)

There hasn’t been much offensive success for either the Arizona Cardinals or Atlanta Falcons, but there are question marks about their defenses, so it’s hard to know what to expect.

8. (Tie) Miami Dolphins vs. New England Patriots (Total: 42.5)

The Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots already combined to score just 27 points earlier this season in a Miami victory, so a projected total of 42.5 has some bettors’ attention.

8. (Tie) New York Jets vs. Seattle Seahawks (Total: 42.5)

A classic offense vs. defense affair, the offensively potent Seattle Seahawks will host the defensively stout New York Jets, with both teams’ playoff lives hanging in the balance.

10. Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Houston Texans (Total: 42.5)

The Jacksonville Jaguars defense has shown up in their three straight victories and will have another juicy matchup against a Houston Texans team that struggles to score points.