NFL Odds Week 18: Biggest NFL Moneylines This Week

In this space, we’re monitoring the biggest moneylines for each week of the NFL season.

Here is how things shake out in Week 18:

Rank Matchup Moneyline 1 New York Giants @ Philadelphia Eagles Eagles (-1000) 2 Arizona Cardinals @ San Francisco 49ers 49ers (-900) 3) Kansas City Chiefs @ Las Vegas Raiders Chiefs (-450) 4) New England Patriots @ Buffalo Bills Bills (-375) T5) Tennessee Titans @ Jacksonville Jaguars Jaguars (-300) T5) Los Angeles Rams @ Seattle Seahawks Seahawks (-300) T5) Baltimore Ravens @ Cincinnati Bengals Bengals (-300) 8) Detroit Lions @ Green Bay Packers Packers (-225) 9) Dallas Cowboys @ Washington Commanders Cowboys (-200) 10) Carolina Panthers @ New Orleans Saints Saints (-190)

1) New York Giants @ Philadelphia Eagles (-1000)

Philadelphia can clinch the NFC’s top seed with a win, securing home-field advantage throughout the playoffs and a first-round bye. The Eagles’ chances are no doubt bolstered with the return of quarterback and MVP candidate Jalen Hurts, who is expected back in the lineup after missing the last two games (both losses) due to a shoulder injury. The Giants clinched a wild card spot with their last win and are locked in as the No. 6 seed. Philadelphia outclassed the Giants 48-22 on the road in Week 14.

2) Arizona Cardinals @ San Francisco 49ers (-900)

Winners of nine straight games, the 49ers tangle with the Cardinals, who have dropped their last five. Having clinched the NFC West, San Francisco could capture the top seed in the conference with a win and an Eagles loss. Facing an injury-riddled Arizona lineup, it’s no surprise that the Niners are favored here. The two teams squared off in Week 11, with San Francisco winning handily, 38-10, at State Farm Stadium.

3) Kansas City Chiefs (-450) @ Las Vegas Raiders

Kansas City can clinch the AFC’s No. 1 seed with a win but needs Buffalo to lose one of its remaining two games. The Chiefs can still capture the top spot in the conference if they lose to Las Vegas but would need the Bills to lose twice and Cincinnati to lose its final game at home to Baltimore. The Raiders, behind quarterback Jarrett Stidham, impressed last week, dropping a hard-fought 37-34 decision versus San Francisco. That said, the Chiefs have won ten of their last 11 games and look ready to end the Raiders’ disappointing season on a losing note. Kansas City edged the silver and black 30-29 at Arrowhead Stadium way back in Week 5.

4) New England Patriots @ Buffalo Bills (-375)

The Pats can clinch a wild card spot with a win, but this is a tall order facing the Bills, who could be in a position to secure the top seed in the AFC should they come out on top. Buffalo downed New England 24-10 in Week 13 at Foxborough. At the time of writing, the NFL had not made an announcement regarding the postponement of the game between Buffalo and Cincinnati following the devastating injury suffered by Bills safety Damar Hamlin.

T5) Tennessee Titans @ Jacksonville Jaguars (-300)

The AFC South title is on the line, a fitting climax to a chaotic stretch drive for these two teams. To say Tennessee is lacking momentum coming into this crucial contest may be the understatement of the season. The Titans have lost six straight and have announced that third-string quarterback Joshua Dobbs will start Saturday night. Jacksonville, in contrast, is playing its best football right now, having won four straight and five of its last six. The Jags downed the Titans on the road 36-22 in Week 14 and are deserving favorites here.

T5) Los Angeles Rams @ Seattle Seahawks (-300)

The Seahawks can clinch the final NFC playoff spot with a win and a Green Bay loss to Detroit on Sunday Night Football. The Rams have won two of four with Baker Mayfield at quarterback but struggled in their latest, a 31-10 defeat at the hands of the Los Angeles Chargers. Seattle defeated the defending Super Bowl champs 27-23 in Week 13 and is now in front of their raucous home crowd in a must-win situation. You have to like their chances.

T5) Baltimore Ravens @ Cincinnati Bengals (-300)

The Bengals can clinch the AFC North title with a win and could still sit atop the conference if they win out and Kansas City loses. The Ravens are in the playoffs and could win the AFC North by defeating the Bengals and having Cincinnati lose to Buffalo upon the rescheduling of their postponed game from Week 17. Baltimore has yet to announce whether quarterback Lamar Jackson will be under center this week.

8) Detroit Lions @ Green Bay Packers (-225)

Stunningly, the Packers have not only climbed back into the playoff hunt but control their own destiny heading into this battle with Detroit on Sunday Night Football. A win clinches the final playoff berth for Green Bay, Detroit is in with a win over the Pack, and if Seattle loses to the Rams. The Lions edged Green Bay 15-9 at home in Week 9. Aaron Rodgers and company have won four straight, while Detroit has won four of five. This is the last NFL game of the regular season, with playoff implications on the line. Enjoy!

9) Dallas Cowboys (-200) @ Washington Commanders

The Cowboys can clinch the top seed in the NFC with a win, an Eagles loss to the Giants, and either a 49ers loss or tie versus Arizona. Dallas takes the East with a win and an Eagles loss. Washington has stumbled down the stretch, losing three straight, and would like nothing more than to throw cold water on its division rival’s postseason plans. Dallas defeated Washington 25-10 in Week 14.

10) Carolina Panthers @ New Orleans Saints (-190)

With both teams eliminated from playoff contention, pride is all that’s on the line between these two NFC South combatants. The Saints impressed last week, defeating the Eagles but were eliminated with Green Bay’s shellacking of Minnesota. Carolina’s division title and playoff hopes were dashed with a tough loss to Tampa Bay.