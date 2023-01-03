The 2022 NFL season will see some big spreads, and we’re highlighting the most lopsided ones for each week.

NFL Odds Week 18: Biggest NFL Spreads This Week

Rank Matchup Spread 1 Arizona Cardinals vs. San Francisco 49ers 49ers (-14) 2 New York Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles Eagles (-13.5) 3 Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders Chiefs (-9.5) 4 New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills Bills (-7.5) 5 Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals Bengals (-7) 6. (Tie) Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks Seahawks (-6.5) 6. (Tie) Tennessee Titans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Jaguars (-6.5) 6. (Tie) Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Atlanta Falcons Falcons (-6.5) 9 Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers Packers (-4.5) 10 Carolina Panthers vs. New Orleans Saints Saints (-4)

1. Arizona Cardinals vs. San Francisco 49ers (-14)

With the top seed in the NFC still up for grabs for the San Francisco 49ers, the starters should see time in this game for as long as necessary, meaning the two touchdown spread over the Arizona Cardinals is likely warranted.

2. New York Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles (-13.5)

The Philadelphia Eagles are still in the driver’s seat for the top seed in the NFC, which they can clinch with a victory over the New York Giants. The G-Men are locked into the sixth seed in the NFC, so there isn’t anything to play for here.

3. Kansas City Chiefs (-9.5) vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Multiple things are at play for the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 18, which sees them enter this divisional matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders as nearly double-digit favorites.

4. New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills (-7.5)

Plenty of playoff implications are on the line in this AFC East tilt, which has the Buffalo Bills sitting as 7.5-point favorites over a desperate New England Patriots.

5. Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals (-7)

The Cincinnati Bengals have continued to be one of the hottest teams in the NFL in the back half of the schedule, leading them to be touchdown-sized favorites over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 18.

6. (Tie) Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks (-6.5)

The Seattle Seahawks might need some help to get into the playoffs but can do their part by defeating the Los Angeles Rams, which currently has them favored by 6.5 points.

6. (Tie) Tennessee Titans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (-6.5)

With the AFC South on the line, the surging Jacksonville Jaguars will enter this matchup as 6.5-point home favorites over the struggling Tennessee Titans.

6. (Tie) Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Atlanta Falcons (-6.5)

With the Tampa Bay Buccaneers having nothing to play for in Week 18 after clinching the NFC South, the Atlanta Falcons are currently residing as 6.5-point home favorite’s in this divisional clash.

9. Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers (-4.5)

All the Green Bay Packers need is to win against the Detroit Lions, and they’ll clinch the final playoff spot in the NFC. They’re currently 4.5-point favorites at Lambeau Field over the Lions.

10. Carolina Panthers vs. New Orleans Saints (-4)

It’s been an up-and-down year for the New Orleans Saints. They’ll conclude their regular season as four-point home favorites over the Carolina Panthers.