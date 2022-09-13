Each week of the 2022 NFL season will see some big spreads, and we’ll highlight the most lopsided ones for each week of the year.

NFL Odds Week 2: Biggest NFL Spreads This Week

Rank Matchup Spread 1. (Tie) Atlanta Falcons vs. Los Angeles Rams Rams (-10) 1. (Tie) Houston Texans vs. Denver Broncos Broncos (-10) 1. (Tie) Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers Packers (-10) 1. (Tie) Tennessee Titans vs. Buffalo Bills Bills (-10) 5. Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers 49ers (-8.5) 6. Cincinnati Bengals vs. Dallas Cowboys Bengals (-7) 7. New York Jets vs. Cleveland Browns Browns (-6.5) 8. Arizona Cardinals vs. Las Vegas Raiders Raiders (-5.5) 9. Indianapolis Colts vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Colts (-4.5) 10. (Tie) Los Angeles Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs Chiefs (-3.5) 10. (Tie) Miami Dolphins vs. Baltimore Ravens Ravens (-3.5)

1. (Tie) Atlanta Falcons vs. Los Angeles Rams (-10)

After a humiliating defeat at the hands of the Buffalo Bills, the Los Angeles Rams will try to rebound in a big way against the Atlanta Falcons, entering this matchup as double-digit favorites.

1. (Tie) Houston Texans vs. Denver Broncos (-10)

It’ll be a short week for the Denver Broncos after playing on Monday Night Football to open their season, but they’ll have a favorable matchup in Week 2, where they open their home schedule against the Houston Texans.

1. (Tie) Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers (-10)

Much like the Rams, the Green Bay Packers didn’t have an inspiring performance in Week 1, but they’ll have an excellent opportunity to bounce back when they play host to the Chicago Bears as ten-point favorites on Sunday Night Football.

1. (Tie) Tennessee Titans vs. Buffalo Bills (-10)

Sticking with the theme of ten-point favorites in Week 2, the Buffalo Bills will look to build on their impressive Week 1 victory against the defending Super Bowl champs. The Bills will welcome the Tennessee Titans to Orchard Park for their home opener in what should be a rowdy atmosphere on Monday night.

5. Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers (-8.5)

Even though the weather played a factor in their Week 1 loss to the Chicago Bears, the San Francisco 49ers will try to avenge that defeat and get on the board in the win column against their division rivals, the Seattle Seahawks. Not only is this a good matchup, but it’s also one where the 49ers currently sit at 8.5-point home favorites.

6. Cincinnati Bengals (-7) vs. Dallas Cowboys

After quarterback Dak Prescott suffered an injury that will sideline him for multiple weeks, the Cincinnati Bengals are now rolling into Dallas as seven-point road favorites against the Cowboys.

7. New York Jets vs. Cleveland Browns (-6.5)

After picking up an impressive road victory against the Carolina Panthers in the dying seconds on Sunday, the Cleveland Browns will try to improve to 2-0 when they face off with the New York Jets in their home opener at FirstEnergy Stadium and will do so as near touchdown sized favorites.

8. Arizona Cardinals vs. Las Vegas Raiders (-5.5)

Things won’t get easier for the Arizona Cardinals in Week 2 when they continue to face off with the AFC West gauntlet. The Las Vegas Raiders couldn’t muster up a Week 1, but they’ll be 5.5-point home favorites in their upcoming matchup against the Cardinals.

9. Indianapolis Colts (-4.5) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

A missed field goal gave the Indianapolis Colts a tie in Week 1, and they’ll get to visit the Jacksonville Jaguars this week as 4.5-point favorites. You could make the case that if the Colts looked better in Week 1, this number would be higher, but that didn’t transpire.

10. (Tie) Los Angeles Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs (-3.5)

Kicking off Week 2 on Thursday Night Football will be the Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chiefs’ home opener will feature the team being slight favorites against the Chargers, with both teams having clear Super Bowl aspirations.

10. (Tie) Miami Dolphins vs. Baltimore Ravens (-3.5)

The Miami Dolphins and Baltimore Ravens had impressive showings in Week 1, but with the Ravens being the home side, they’ll get the slight edge as favorites on the spread at -3.5.