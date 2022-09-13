There’s no shortage of explosive offenses in the NFL in 2022, and they should be considered for some of the highest scoring totals on any given week. Whether you’re looking at Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills or Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers, high totals will undoubtedly be prevalent this year, especially in a division like the AFC West.

NFL Odds Week 2: Biggest Over Under Totals This Week

Rank Matchup Total 1. Los Angeles Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs 54.5 2. (Tie) Arizona Cardinals vs. Las Vegas Raiders 51.5 2. (Tie) Minnesota Vikings vs. Philadelphia Eagles 51.5 4. Tennessee Titans vs. Buffalo Bills 49.5 5. Washington Commanders vs. Detroit Lions 48.5 6. Atlanta Falcons vs. Los Angeles Rams 47.5 7. Indianapolis Colts vs. Jacksonville Jaguars 46.5 8. Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New Orleans Saints 44.5 9. (Tie) Miami Dolphins vs. Baltimore Ravens 43.5 9. (Tie) Carolina Panthers vs. New York Giants 43.5 9. (Tie) Cincinnati Bengals vs. Dallas Cowboys 43.5 9. (Tie) Houston Texans vs. Denver Broncos 43.5

1. Los Angeles Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs (Total: 54.5)

In the matchup that will kick off Week 2, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will welcome Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers. The high total of 54.5 suggests points will be scored in this battle between franchise quarterbacks.

2. (Tie) Arizona Cardinals vs. Las Vegas Raiders (Total: 51.5)

The defense wasn’t the story for the Arizona Cardinals or Las Vegas Raiders in Week 1. The Cardinals don’t appear to have a pass rush, meaning a big day could be in store for Derek Carr and the Raiders.

2. (Tie) Minnesota Vikings vs. Philadelphia Eagles (Total: 51.5)

The Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles each put on offensive showings in Week 1, and the two sides are now on a collision course for Week 2 with another high total set at 51.5.

4. Tennessee Titans vs. Buffalo Bills (Total: 49.5)

The Buffalo Bills showed again in Week 1 how explosive their offense is against the Los Angeles Rams. Josh Allen and the Bills will welcome the Tennessee Titans for their home opener, expecting the total points scored to be around 49.5.

5. Washington Commanders vs. Detroit Lions (Total: 48.5)

Defense likely won’t be a priority in this Week 2 matchup between the Detroit Lions and Washington Commanders, with both sides showing much more offensive prowess in Week 1 than expected.

6. Atlanta Falcons vs. Los Angeles Rams (Total: 47.5)

Cooper Kupp had an explosive showing in Week 1 and built off his 2021 performance, but the rest of the Los Angeles Rams offense was less than stellar. The offense should headline this matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and Rams, with a total set at 47.5.

7. Indianapolis Colts vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (Total: 46.5)

Jonathan Taylor made easy work of the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2021, and he should play another significant role in this matchup during Week 2. The Indianapolis Colts will visit the Jags, which currently has a moderate total of 46.5.

8. Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New Orleans Saints (Total: 44.5)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints both have plenty of offensive firepower, but there’s also a lot to like defensively about both teams, highlighted in the 44.5-point total.

9. (Tie) Miami Dolphins vs. Baltimore Ravens (Total: 43.5)

Even though the Miami Dolphins and Baltimore Ravens looked good on offense in Week 1, their defenses stole the show, combining to allow just 16 points, which is reflected in this total of 43.5.

9. (Tie) Carolina Panthers vs. New York Giants (Total: 43.5)

This matchup has question marks surrounding the Carolina Panthers and New York Giants quarterbacks. As a result, this is expected to be a low-scoring game, with both teams wanting to focus on running the football.

9. (Tie) Cincinnati Bengals vs. Dallas Cowboys (Total: 43.5)

If Dak Prescott were healthy, you’d likely see this total around or over 50. Unfortunately, that’s not the case, and the points in this game, specifically for the Dallas Cowboys, will likely suffer as a result.

9. (Tie) Houston Texans vs. Denver Broncos (Total: 43.5)

Even with a new-look offense in Denver and the Houston Texans proving at least somewhat competent in Week 1, the total for this Week 2 matchup isn’t a high one, with the line currently trending at 43.5.