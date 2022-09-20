Each week of the 2022 NFL season will see some big spreads, and we’ll highlight the most lopsided ones for each week of the year.

NFL Odds Week 3: Biggest NFL Spreads This Week

Rank Matchup Spread 1. (Tie) Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings Vikings (-7) 1. (Tie) Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Los Angeles Chargers Chargers (-7) 3 Kansas City Chiefs vs. Indianapolis Colts Chiefs (-6.5) 4 Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns Browns (-5) 5. (Tie) Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins Bills (-4.5) 5. (Tie) Cincinnati Bengals vs. New York Jets Bengals (-4.5) 7. (Tie) Philadelphia Eagles vs. Washington Commanders Eagles (-4) 7. (Tie) Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals Rams (-4) 8. (Tie) Baltimore Ravens vs. New England Patriots Ravens (-3) 8. (Tie) New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers Saints (-3)

1. (Tie) Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings (-7)

It’s been an impressive two weeks offensively for the Detroit Lions, but this should be their biggest test yet when they go on the road to take on a tough Minnesota Vikings team, who’s also much improved.

1. (Tie) Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Los Angeles Chargers (-7)

This line has the potential to fluctuate depending on what news transpires with the health of Justin Herbert. With the Los Angeles Chargers favored by seven now, that outlook appears to have him in, making them sizable favorites in this matchup.

3. Kansas City Chiefs (-6.5) vs. Indianapolis Colts

The Kansas City Chiefs are coming off a statement victory over the Los Angeles Chargers. They’ll be going up against an Indianapolis Colts team that hasn’t been able to find their footing on offense through two games.

4. Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns (-5)

It’s been a mixed bag for the Pittsburgh Steelers through two games, while the Cleveland Browns will look to avenge a late-blown lead against the New York Jets. AFC North games are always challenging, but the Browns are currently listed as five-point favorites.

5. (Tie) Buffalo Bills (-4.5) vs. Miami Dolphins

After a massive comeback for the Miami Dolphins over the Baltimore Ravens, they’ll have a difficult matchup when they play host to the Buffalo Bills, who’ll open this meeting as 4.5-point road favorites.

5. (Tie) Cincinnati Bengals (-4.5) vs. New York Jets

If the Cincinnati Bengals hadn’t lost the first two games on their schedule, you can make a good case that this matchup would have the highest spread of the week. That hasn’t been the case, and the Bengals’ offense has been struggling as a whole, leading to them being just 4.5-point favorites in this matchup.

7. (Tie) Philadelphia Eagles (-4) vs. Washington Commanders

The Philadelphia Eagles have an explosive offense, while it’s been a struggle for the Washington Commanders on defense, likely leading to the visitors opening this matchup as four-point road favorites.

7. (Tie) Los Angeles Rams (-4) vs. Arizona Cardinals

After a dismal loss to the Buffalo Bills in their opener, the Los Angeles Rams bounced back against the Atlanta Falcons. They will look to start a winning streak against the Arizona Cardinals, where they enter the matchup as four-point road favorites.

8. (Tie) Baltimore Ravens (-3) vs. New England Patriots)

Even after blowing a big lead to the Miami Dolphins, that hasn’t changed how the market views the Baltimore Ravens. Lamar Jackson’s squad will head to Foxboro as three-point road favorites.

8. (Tie) New Orleans Saints (-3) vs. Carolina Panthers

The struggles for the Carolina Panthers continued in Week 2. They’ll look to bounce back against their NFC South rivals in the New Orleans Saints. Still, the Panthers will be home underdogs in this matchup.