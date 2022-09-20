There’s no shortage of explosive offenses in the NFL in 2022, and they should be considered for some of the highest scoring totals on any given week. Whether you’re looking at Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills or Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers, high totals will undoubtedly be prevalent this year, especially in a division like the AFC West.

NFL Odds Week 3: Biggest Over Under Totals This Week

Rank Matchup Total 1 Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings 52.5 2 Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins 51.5 3. (Tie) Philadelphia Eagles vs. Washington Commanders 50.5 3. (Tie) Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals 50.5 5 Kansas City Chiefs vs. Indianapolis Colts 49.5 6 Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Los Angeles Chargers 47.5 7. (Tie) Cincinnati Bengals vs. New York Jets 45.5 7. (Tie) Las Vegas Raiders vs. Tennessee Titans 45.5 7. (Tie) San Francisco 49ers vs. Denver Broncos 45.5 10 Baltimore Ravens vs. New England Patriots 42.5

1. Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings (Total: 52.5)

Through two weeks, the Detroit Lions have shown to be an offensive force, combining for 71 points. In a game that should highlight offense, it’s no surprise this Minnesota Vikings, and Detroit Lions matchup has the highest total of Week 3.

2. Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins (Total: 51.5)

Anytime the Buffalo Bills are on the schedule, there’s going to be potential for a high-scoring atmosphere, and that’s no different in this matchup against a Miami Dolphins team coming off a massive comeback victory in Baltimore.

3. (Tie) Philadelphia Eagles vs. Washington Commanders (Total: 50.5)

Carson Wentz has been throwing the ball well in his first two starts for the Washington Commanders, while the Philadelphia Eagles have an offense that can put the ball in the endzone at ease.

3. (Tie) Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals (Total: 50.5)

The Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals combined for 64 points in their first matchup last year but followed that up with a dud that totaled just 25. Arizona’s defense has holes, don’t be surprised if Matthew Stafford has another big day.

5. Kansas City Chiefs vs. Indianapolis Colts (Total: 49.5)

It’s been a struggle offensively for the Indianapolis Colts under new quarterback Matt Ryan, while the Kansas City Chiefs haven’t missed a beat offensively. This game should see points scored, even if it’s not by Indy.

6. Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Los Angeles Chargers (Total: 47.5)

Justin Herbert’s status is unknown for this game, but judging by the early line set at 47.5, it’s difficult to imagine that he won’t suit up for the Los Angeles Chargers. However, the Jacksonville Jaguars offense has looked much improved through two weeks.

7. (Tie) Cincinnati Bengals vs. New York Jets (Total: 45.5)

Joe Burrow hasn’t looked like the same quarterback that led the Cincinnati Bengals to the Super Bowl. On the other side of the field, the New York Jets have shown some explosion on offense, but time will tell if they can do it consistently.

7. (Tie) Las Vegas Raiders vs. Tennessee Titans (Total: 45.5)

Even with the offseason addition of Davante Adams, offense hasn’t come easily for the Las Vegas Raiders. It might not get easier in this likely slow-paced matchup against the Tennessee Titans.

7. (Tie) San Francisco 49ers vs. Denver Broncos (Total: 45.5)

Jimmy Garoppolo is now under center for the San Francisco 49ers after a season-ending injury to Trey Lance. That could help the 49ers pass catchers while Russell Wilson is still trying to figure things out in Denver.

10. Baltimore Ravens vs. New England Patriots (Total: 42.5)

It shouldn’t be surprising that a matchup between John Harbaugh and Bill Belichick doesn’t have a high total. This Week 3 contest should be a chess match.