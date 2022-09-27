Each week of the 2022 NFL season will see some big spreads, and we’ll highlight the most lopsided ones for each week of the year.

NFL Odds Week 4: Biggest NFL Spreads This Week

Rank Matchup Spread 1 New England Patriots vs. Green Bay Packers Packers (-10.5) 2. (Tie) Seattle Seahawks vs. Detroit Lions Lions (-6.5) 2. (Tie) Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Philadelphia Eagles Eagles (-6.5) 4 Los Angeles Chargers vs. Houston Texans Chargers (-6) 5. (Tie) Tennessee Titans vs. Indianapolis Colts Colts (-3.5) 5. (Tie) Buffalo Bills vs. Baltimore Ravens Bills (-3.5) 5. (Tie) New York Jets vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Steelers (-3.5) 6. (Tie) Miami Dolphins vs. Cincinnati Bengals Bengals (-3) 6. (Tie) Chicago Bears vs. New York Giants Giants (-3) 6. (Tie) Washington Commanders vs. Dallas Cowboys Cowboys (-3)

1. New England Patriots vs. Green Bay Packers (-10.5)

After an impressive defensive victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Green Bay Packers are well positioned ahead of this matchup with the New England Patriots. The latter appears to be without Mac Jones for the foreseeable future.

2. (Tie) Seattle Seahawks vs. Detroit Lions (-6.5)

Scoring has come easily for the Detroit Lions through three weeks, and they’ll enter this Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks as nearly a touchdown-sized favorite.

2. (Tie) Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Philadelphia Eagles (-6.5)

It would be hard to say that the Philadelphia Eagles haven’t been the NFL’s most impressive team through three weeks, but the Jacksonville Jaguars could be in the running for that title too. The fact that the Eagles are 6.5-point home favorites shows how strong they look on both sides of the ball.

4. Los Angeles Chargers (-6) vs. Houston Texans

The Los Angeles Chargers struggled to find consistency last week with a less than 100% Justin Herbert at the helm. In saying that, this offense projects to be very strong, especially in this matchup against the Houston Texans.

5. (Tie) Tennessee Titans vs. Indianapolis Colts (-3.5)

The Indianapolis Colts had one of the more impressive victories in Week 3 over the Kansas City Chiefs, and they’ll look to follow that performance up when they host the Tennessee Titans.

5. (Tie) Buffalo Bills (-3.5) vs. Baltimore Ravens

In what has the potential to be the game of the week, the Buffalo Bills will enter M&T Bank Stadium as 3.5 points. Both the Bills and Ravens have Super Bowl or bust aspirations in 2022.

5. (Tie) New York Jets vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (-3.5)

The Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Jets will enter Week 4 with identical 1-2 records, but the Steelers are given the slight edge on the spread, likely as a result of home field advantage.

6. (Tie) Miami Dolphins vs. Cincinnati Bengals (-3)

Thursday Night Football presents an exciting clash, the defending AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals play host to the surging 3-0 Miami Dolphins. The Bengals are field-goal favorites in what should be a fun matchup on a short week.

6. (Tie) Chicago Bears vs. New York Giants (-3)

Neither the Chicago Bears nor New York Giants were expected to be competitive entering 2022, but both teams will enter this contest with records above .500. The phrase “it’s still early” should certainly be applied here.

6. (Tie) Washington Commanders vs. Dallas Cowboys (-3)

The Washington Commanders got somewhat of a reality check in Week 3 against the Philadelphia Eagles and will head to Dallas looking to get back in the win column as underdogs.