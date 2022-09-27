There’s no shortage of explosive offenses in the NFL in 2022, and they should be considered for some of the highest scoring totals on any given week. Whether you’re looking at Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills or Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers, high totals will undoubtedly be prevalent this year, especially in a division like the AFC West.

NFL Odds Week 4: Biggest Over Under Totals This Week

Rank Matchup Total 1 Buffalo Bills vs. Baltimore Ravens 52.5 2 Seattle Seahawks vs. Detroit Lions 50 3 Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Philadelphia Eagles 48.5 4 Cleveland Browns vs. Atlanta Falcons 48 5 Miami Dolphins vs. Cincinnati Bengals 47.5 6 Los Angeles Chargers vs. Houston Texans 45.5 7. (Tie) Denver Broncos vs. Las Vegas Raiders 44.5 7. (Tie) Kansas City Chiefs vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 44.5 9 Arizona Cardinals vs. Carolina Panthers 44 10. New Orleans Saints vs. Minnesota Vikings 43.5

1. Buffalo Bills vs. Baltimore Ravens (Total: 52.5)

With explosive offenses like the Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens, it should be no surprise that the collision of these teams in Week 4 has created the matchup with the highest total.

2. Seattle Seahawks vs. Detroit Lions (Total: 50)

Neither the Seattle Seahawks nor Detroit Lions are projected to be very good this season, but that hasn’t stopped both offenses from proving they can put up points. Defense will be hard to come by in this contest, as has been the case for both teams thus far.

3. Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Philadelphia Eagles (Total: 48.5)

The Philadelphia Eagles have looked like an offensive juggernaut through three games and what’s interesting about this matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars is that it could be their biggest test yet.

4. Cleveland Browns vs. Atlanta Falcons (Total: 48)

Entering the season without their top quarterback, it was hard to project what the Cleveland Browns’ offense would look like. To say it has been performing above expectations would be an understatement, and their matchup with the Atlanta Falcons should produce plenty of points as a result.

5. Miami Dolphins vs. Cincinnati Bengals (Total: 47.5)

Offensive weapons will be prevalent in a Thursday Night Football clash between the Cincinnati Bengals and Miami Dolphins, which has helped create one of the highest totals of the week.

6. Los Angeles Chargers vs. Houston Texans (Total: 45.5)

The Los Angeles Chargers offense has looked underwhelming without Keenan Allen, while the Houston Texans are pounding the rock with rookie Dameon Pierce leading the charge.

7. (Tie) Denver Broncos vs. Las Vegas Raiders (Total: 44.5)

It hasn’t been an easy adjustment for Russell Wilson in his first four games with the Denver Broncos, but there’s potential for that to change in this matchup against Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders.

7. (Tie) Kansas City Chiefs vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Total: 44.5)

With both teams’ defenses playing at a high level, it’s somewhat of a surprise that neither the Kansas City Chiefs nor Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ offenses have followed suit.

9. Arizona Cardinals vs. Carolina Panthers (Total: 44)

The Arizona Cardinals and Carolina Panthers have looked lost through three weeks, but there’s enough offensive firepower on each team that could make for a high-scoring tilt.

10. New Orleans Saints vs. Minnesota Vikings (Total: 43.5)

The Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints have done an excellent job creating dramatic finishes when they’ve faced off of late, which certainly could be the case again in this Week 4 meeting.