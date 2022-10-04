Each week of the 2022 NFL season will see some big spreads, and we’ll highlight the most lopsided ones for each week of the year.

NFL Odds Week 5: Biggest NFL Spreads This Week

Rank Matchup Spread 1 Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Buffalo Bills Bills (-14) 2. (Tie) New York Giants vs. Green Bay Packers Packers (-8) 2. (Tie) Atlanta Falcons vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Bucs (-8) 4. (Tie) Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings Vikings (-7) 4. (Tie) Houston Texans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Jaguars (-7) 4. (Tie) Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs Chiefs (-7) 7 Philadelphia Eagles vs. Arizona Cardinals Eagles (-5.5) 8 San Francisco 49ers vs. Carolina Panthers 49ers (-5) 9. (Tie) Seattle Seahawks vs. New Orleans Saints Saints (-4.5) 9. (Tie) Dallas Cowboys vs. Los Angeles Rams Rams (-4.5)

1. Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Buffalo Bills (-14)

With the Pittsburgh Steelers looking like one of the weakest teams in the NFL, it shouldn’t be a surprise that the Buffalo Bills are two-touchdown favorites over them in Week 5 at home.

2. (Tie) New York Giants vs. Green Bay Packers (-8)

The London games will continue this week, and the Green Bay Packers are eight-point favorites over the surprising 3-1 New York Giants. After struggling against the New England Patriots, is this too many points?

2. (Tie) Atlanta Falcons vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-8)

Even though the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost on Sunday Night Football in Week 4, they showed that their offense is back to being a force, meaning the Atlanta Falcons could be in for a long Week 5.

4. (Tie) Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings (-7)

It’s hard to have much confidence in what the Chicago Bears are doing on offense, while it appears the Minnesota Vikings are slowly putting things together, leading them to be a touchdown favorite at home in this NFC North clash.

4. (Tie) Houston Texans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (-7)

Despite a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 4, the Jacksonville Jaguars showed they could play with some of the NFL’s best, and they now are being treated like that with their odds on the spread.

4. (Tie) Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs (-7)

After dropping over 40 points on a stout Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense, the Kansas City Chiefs are proving they mean business. They are currently listed as seven-point home favorites over the Las Vegas Raiders.

7. Philadelphia Eagles (-5.5) vs. Arizona Cardinals

The only remaining undefeated team in the NFL is the Philadelphia Eagles, who enter this matchup against the Arizona Cardinals as 5.5-point road favorites.

8. San Francisco 49ers (-5) vs. Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers are a mess, which is also evident by the San Francisco 49ers coming to town as five-point favorites on a short week.

9. (Tie) Seattle Seahawks vs. New Orleans Saints (-4.5)

Even with the Seattle Seahawks entering this matchup with a better record, the New Orleans Saints are still listed as 4.5-point home favorites, and it’s hard to argue against that sentiment.

9. (Tie) Dallas Cowboys vs. Los Angeles Rams (-4.5)

The Dallas Cowboys have strung together three straight victories, but their biggest test should come this week against the Los Angeles Rams, who’re currently listed as 4.5-point home favorites.