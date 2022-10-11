Each week of the 2022 NFL season will see some big spreads, and we’ll highlight the most lopsided ones for each week of the year.

NFL Odds Week 6: Biggest NFL Spreads This Week

Rank Matchup Spread 1 Carolina Panthers vs. Los Angeles Rams Rams (-9.5) 2 Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Bucs (-8.5) 3 New York Jets vs. Green Bay Packers Packers (-7.5) 4 Denver Broncos vs. Los Angeles Chargers Chargers (-6.5) 5 San Francisco 49ers vs. Atlanta Falcons 49ers (-6) 6 Baltimore Ravens vs. New York Giants Ravens (-5.5) 7 Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys Eagles (-4.5) 8. (Tie) New England Patriots vs. Cleveland Browns Browns (-3) 8. (Tie) Minnesota Vikings vs. Miami Dolphins Vikings (-3) 8. (Tie) Arizona Cardinals vs. Seattle Seahawks Cardinals (-3)

1. Carolina Panthers vs. Los Angeles Rams (-9.5)

Even after a disappointing home loss to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 5, the Los Angeles Rams will welcome the Carolina Panthers and their new head coach to town in Week 5 as near double-digit favorites.

2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-8.5) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

This isn’t something you see every day. With Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers headed to Pittsburgh to take on the Steelers, the visitors are big favorites against this struggling AFC North squad.

3. New York Jets vs. Green Bay Packers (-7.5)

It wasn’t the week the Green Bay Packers were looking for when they dropped a game in London to the New York Giants. They’ll be welcomed home as touchdown-sized favorites over another New York team, the Jets.

4. Denver Broncos vs. Los Angeles Chargers (-6.5)

The Los Angeles Chargers found their offense over the last pair of games. They’ll enter this matchup with the Denver Broncos as 6.5-point favorites in this divisional clash.

5. San Francisco 49ers (-6) vs. Atlanta Falcons

After a tough Week 3 loss to the Denver Broncos, the San Francisco 49ers have bounced back with convincing wins over the Los Angeles Rams and Carolina Panthers, leading to them being six-point favorites over the Atlanta Falcons.

6. Baltimore Ravens (-5.5) vs. New York Giants

The Baltimore Ravens’ defense showed up on Sunday Night Football against the Cincinnati Bengals. That’s not good news for Daniel Jones and the New York Giants, with Lamar Jackson’s squad being sizable road favorites for this tilt.

7. Philadelphia Eagles (-4.5) vs. Dallas Cowboys

Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles are the only undefeated team in the NFL. This has led them to be 4.5-point road favorites in this important divisional matchup with the 4-1 Dallas Cowboys.

8. (Tie) New England Patriots vs. Cleveland Browns (-3)

Two teams heavily focused on running the football will enter this Week 6 matchup with a very tight spread, leading the Cleveland Browns to be slight three-point home favorites against the New England Patriots.

8. (Tie) Minnesota Vikings (-3) vs. Miami Dolphins

With a lot of uncertainty surrounding the Miami Dolphins quarterbacks, it shouldn’t be a shock that the 4-1 Minnesota Vikings will head into this matchup on Sunday as three-point road favorites.

8. (Tie) Arizona Cardinals (-3) vs. Seattle Seahawks

Another divisional matchup on this list is set to feature Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals visiting the Seattle Seahawks. Murray’s squad is currently given a slight advantage in this clash as three-point road favorites.