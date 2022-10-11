There’s no shortage of explosive offenses in the NFL in 2022, and they should be considered for some of the highest-scoring totals on any given week. Whether you’re looking at Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills or Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers, high totals will undoubtedly be prevalent this year, especially in a division like the AFC West.

NFL Odds Week 6: Biggest Over Under Totals This Week

Rank Matchup Total 1 Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs 53.5 2 Arizona Cardinals vs. Seattle Seahawks 51.5 3 Denver Broncos vs. Los Angeles Chargers 46.5 4 Minnesota Vikings vs. Miami Dolphins 45.5 5 New York Jets vs. Green Bay Packers 45 6 Cincinnati Bengals vs. New Orleans Saints 44.5 7. (Tie) Baltimore Ravens vs. New York Giants 43.5 7. (Tie) Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles 43.5 9. (Tie) Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers 42.5 9. (Tie) New England Patriots vs. Cleveland Browns 42.5 9. (Tie) San Francisco 49ers vs. Atlanta Falcons 42.5

1. Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs (Total: 53.5)

This should come as no surprise, but two of the most explosive offenses in football will head into this matchup on Sunday with the highest total, which is the type of game script we saw transpire when they met last season.

2. Arizona Cardinals vs. Seattle Seahawks (Total: 51.5)

The Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks have the potential to boast high-tempo explosive offenses, leading them to combine for the second-highest point total in Week 6.

3. Denver Broncos vs. Los Angeles Chargers (Total: 46.5)

It would be an understatement to say it’s been a struggle for the Denver Broncos offensively in the Russell Wilson era. Still, there’s potential that this matchup against a struggling Los Angeles Chargers pass rush could be what the doctor ordered.

4. Minnesota Vikings vs. Miami Dolphins (Total: 45.5)

The total for this matchup between the Miami Dolphins and Minnesota Vikings is set at 45.5 points, but don’t be surprised if that number rises or decreases depending on who will be under center for the Phins.

5. New York Jets vs. Green Bay Packers (Total: 45)

It hasn’t been the offensive start to the season that the Green Bay Packers would have liked, but this matchup with a young New York Jets squad could help get things going for Aaron Rodgers and company.

6. Cincinnati Bengals vs. New Orleans Saints (Total: 44.5)

Taysom Hill and the New Orleans Saints are coming off a big offensive week against the Seattle Seahawks, but there’s potential for solid defenses to show up in this contest.

7. (Tie) Baltimore Ravens vs. New York Giants (Total: 43.5)

The Baltimore Ravens and New York Giants will focus heavily on their ground games in this matchup, leading to a slower-paced contest and a low-scoring affair.

7. (Tie) Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles (Total: 43.5)

The Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles have been equally impressive on both sides of the football to begin 2022, but don’t be surprised if this matchup is more focused on two ferocious defenses.

9. (Tie) Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (Total: 42.5)

With a rookie quarterback under center, it’s hard to expect the Pittsburgh Steelers to put up their fair share of points. Meanwhile, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are slowly getting healthy on offense and should have a promising performance this week.

9. (Tie) New England Patriots vs. Cleveland Browns (Total: 42.5)

Like the Ravens and Giants matchup, the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns Week 6 tilt has a slow-paced feel, with two offenses more than focused on running the football.

9. (Tie) San Francisco 49ers vs. Atlanta Falcons (Total: 42.5)

There hasn’t been a lot of confidence in what the Atlanta Falcons are doing on offense, while the San Francisco 49ers should continue to run the ball and put up points with a solid offensive unit.