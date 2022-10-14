Not every game in the NFL is of the high-scoring variety, meaning if you like defense, some of these low-total games could pique your interest.

Moving forward, the lowest total games for the week will be ranked in a top-ten format weekly.

NFL Odds Week 6: Smallest NFL Over Under Totals This Week

Rank Matchup Total 1 Washington Commanders vs. Chicago Bears 38 2 Carolina Panthers vs. Los Angeles Rams 40.5 3. (Tie) Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Indianapolis Colts 42 3. (Tie) Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles 42 5. (Tie) Cincinnati Bengals vs. New Orleans Saints 43 5. (Tie) New England Patriots vs. Cleveland Browns 43 7 Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers 44 8 San Francisco 49ers vs. Atlanta Falcons 44.5 9 Baltimore Ravens vs. New York Giants 45 10. (Tie) New York Jets vs. Green Bay Packers 45.5 10. (Tie) Denver Broncos vs. Los Angeles Chargers 45.5

1. Washington Commanders vs. Chicago Bears (Total: 38)

After last week’s dismal Thursday Night Football clash, things don’t get much better with the Washington Commanders visiting the Chicago Bears in the lowest projected total of the week.

2. Carolina Panthers vs. Los Angeles Rams (Total: 40.5)

The offense hasn’t come easily for the Carolina Panthers or Los Angeles Rams, leading to a low-scoring projection for Sunday afternoon.

3. (Tie) Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Indianapolis Colts (Total: 42)

It’s been a struggle on offense of late for the Jacksonville Jaguars and Indianapolis Colts, yet their respective defenses have looked good, meaning points could be at a premium here.

3. (Tie) Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles (Total: 42)

Even though the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles offenses have looked competent, the defenses are looking to steal the show on Sunday in a significant divisional tilt.

5. (Tie) Cincinnati Bengals vs. New Orleans Saints (Total: 43)

The Cincinnati Bengals and New Orleans Saints have enough weapons on offense to spread the ball around, but their defenses have performed better.

5. (Tie) New England Patriots vs. Cleveland Browns (Total: 43)

Don’t be surprised if the Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots put up low-scoring totals in a game environment that will likely feature a slow-paced, run-heavy structure.

7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (Total: 44)

The Pittsburgh Steelers haven’t been able to figure things out offensively, while the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are slowly but surely getting healthy on that side of the ball while also boasting a competent defense.

8. San Francisco 49ers vs. Atlanta Falcons (Total: 44.5)

With the San Francisco 49ers focused on running the ball and playing good defense, this matchup against the Atlanta Falcons should see them control the ball for a significant portion of the game.

9. Baltimore Ravens vs. New York Giants (Total: 45)

The New York Giants’ bread and butter involves Saquon Barkley running the football, while the same can be said for what the Baltimore Ravens look to accomplish on offense.

10. New York Jets vs. Green Bay Packers (Total: 45.5)

Offensively speaking, the Green Bay Packers haven’t been performing, but their defense should be able to give a young New York Jets offense fits on Sunday afternoon from Lambeau Field.

10. Denver Broncos vs. Los Angeles Chargers (Total: 45.5)

With so many injuries to essential players on defense, the Los Angeles Chargers have struggled through six weeks, which could mean a breakout game for Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos offense.