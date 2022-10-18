In this space, we’re monitoring the biggest moneylines for each week of the NFL season.
Here is how things shake out in Week 7:
NFL Odds Week 7: Biggest NFL Moneylines This Week
Rank
Matchup
Moneyline
1.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Carolina Panthers
Bucs (-455)
2.
New England Patriots vs. Chicago Bears
Patriots (-357)
T3.
Dallas Cowboys vs. Detroit Lions
Cowboys (-303)
T3.
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Houston Texans
Raiders (-303)
T3.
Miami Dolphins vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
Dolphins (-303)
T6.
Los Angeles Chargers vs. Miami Dolphins
Chargers (-278)
T6.
Baltimore Ravens vs. Cleveland Browns
Ravens (-278)
8.
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Atlanta Falcons
Bengals (-250)
9.
Green Bay Packers @ Washington Commanders
Packers (-222)
10.
Denver Broncos vs. New York Jets
Broncos (-161)
1) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-455) @ Carolina Panthers
After being upset 20-18 by the Steelers in Week 6, Tom Brady will look to take his frustrations out on a floundering Panthers team who enter this one losers of four straight.
2) New England Patriots (-357) vs. Chicago Bears
The Patriots have won two straight contests under third-string quarterback Bailey Zappe, outscoring their opponents 67-15. A third consecutive victory appears likely against a struggling Bears squad.
T3) Dallas Cowboys (-303) vs. Detroit Lions
Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is expected to return after missing the past five weeks due to a thumb injury. Prescott couldn’t ask for a better matchup in a Lions defense that ranks dead last in both points (34.0) and yards (428.6) allowed per game.
T3) Las Vegas Raiders (-303) vs. Houston Texans
Both teams will be well rested following a bye in Week 6.
Las Vegas (1-4) is coming off a heartbreaking 30-29 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs last Monday. A 1-5 start certainly makes a playoff spot an uphill battle.
T3) Miami Dolphins (-303) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
Coming off three straight losses, the Dolphins are expected to have quarterback Tua Tagovailoa under center in what should be a significant boost for a Miami offense that has struggled to put points on the board in his absence.
T6) Los Angeles Chargers (-303) vs. Seattle Seahawks
The Seahawks are fresh off a 19-9 victory over the Arizona Cardinals, improving to 3-3 on the season. However, a matchup against Justin Herbert and an explosive Chargers offense presents an entirely different challenge.
T6) Baltimore Ravens (-278) vs. Cleveland Browns
Cleveland’s defense has allowed 78 points in its past two games, including 38 to the Bailey Zappe-led Patriots. Things don’t get any easier in Week 7 with the electric Lamar Jackson on tap.
8) Cincinnati Bengals (-250) vs. Atlanta Falcons
The Bengals are rightful favorites, but as Week 6 showed, the Falcons are certainly no easy out.
9) Green Bay Packers (-222) @ Washington Commanders
Green Bay has lost two straight regular season games for the first time in the Matt LaFleur era, both as strong favorites. That said, it’s difficult to see Aaron Rodgers and company dropping this one, particularly with Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz sidelined with his fractured right finger.
10) Denver Broncos (-164) vs. New York Jets
Despite Denver’s offensive struggles, its defense represents a stiff challenge for Jets’ QB Zach Wilson.
