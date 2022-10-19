Each week of the 2022 NFL season will see some big spreads, and we’ll highlight the most lopsided ones for each week of the year.
NFL Odds Week 7: Biggest NFL Spreads This Week
Rank
Matchup
Spread
1
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Carolina Panthers
Buccaneers (-10)
2
Chicago Bears vs. New England Patriots
Patriots (-7.5)
3. (Tie)
Detroit Lions vs. Dallas Cowboys
Cowboys (-7)
3. (Tie)
Houston Texans vs. Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders (-7)
3. (Tie)
Seattle Seahawks vs. Los Angeles Chargers
Chargers (-7)
3. (Tie)
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Miami Dolphins
Dolphins (-7)
7
Cleveland Browns vs. Baltimore Ravens
Ravens (-6.5)
8
Atlanta Falcons vs. Cincinnati Bengals
Bengals (-6)
9
Green Bay Packers vs. Washington Commanders
Packers (-5.5)
10. (Tie)
New York Giants vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
Jaguars (-3)
10. (Tie)
New York Jets vs. Denver Broncos
Broncos (-3)
10. (Tie)
Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers
Chiefs (-3)
1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-10) vs. Carolina Panthers
Despite the Tampa Bay Buccaneers coming off an upset loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, that won’t stop them from being ten-point road favorites over the Carolina Panthers in Week 7.
2. Chicago Bears vs. New England Patriots (-7.5)
After an impressive beatdown of the Cleveland Browns, the New England Patriots will look to get above the .500. They’re poised to do so as 7.5-point home favorites over the Chicago Bears.
3. (Tie) Detroit Lions vs. Dallas Cowboys (-7)
A second-half comeback attempt fell short for the Dallas Cowboys against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 6. Still, with Dak Prescott eyeing a return, they’ll enter this matchup with the Detroit Lions as seven-point favorites.
3. (Tie) Houston Texans vs. Las Vegas Raiders (-7)
After suffering a defeat to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 5, the Las Vegas Raiders had time to think it over on their bye week. They’ll enter Week 7 action as touchdown-sized favorites over the Houston Texans.
3. (Tie) Seattle Seahawks vs. Los Angeles Chargers (-7)
The Chargers haven’t proven to be the Super Bowl-caliber contender many thought they would be entering the season. Still, they’re in the AFC West mix and will be seven-point favorites when they host the Seattle Seahawks.
3. (Tie) Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Miami Dolphins (-7)
After a stunning victory over the Buccaneers in Week 6, the Pittsburgh Steelers are still sizable road underdogs in their Week 7 clash with the struggling Miami Dolphins.
7. Cleveland Browns vs. Baltimore Ravens (-6.5)
It hasn’t gone as planned for the Cleveland Browns or Baltimore Ravens early on, but they’ll collide in an AFC North battle, with the home side listed as 6.5-point favorites.
8. Atlanta Falcons vs. Cincinnati Bengals (-6)
The Cincinnati Bengals are starting to get their explosive offense back to the form that brought them to the Super Bowl last season. They can continue putting up big scores on Sunday when they enter this matchup with the Atlanta Falcons as six-point favorites.
9. Green Bay Packers (-5.5) vs. Washington Commanders
Things haven’t been clicking for the Green Bay Packers, but the same can be said for the Washington Commanders, who will be listed as 5.5-point home underdogs in Week 7.
10. (Tie) New York Giants vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (-3)
It’s been a tremendous start to the season for the New York Giants, posting a 5-1 record through six weeks, yet they’re listed as three-point underdogs against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 7.
10. (Tie) New York Jets vs. Denver Broncos (-3)
Like the Giants, the New York Jets have also impressed early on. They’ll visit the Denver Broncos for a Week 7 matchup as three-point road underdogs.
10. (Tie) Kansas City Chiefs (-3) vs. San Francisco 49ers
In what could be the best game of Week 7, the Kansas City Chiefs will look to extract some payback after suffering a loss in Week 6 to the Buffalo Bills. As a result, Kansas City is listed as a three-point road favorite against the San Francisco 49ers.
