NFL Odds Week 7: Biggest Over Under Totals This Week
Zachary Cook
There’s no shortage of explosive offenses in the NFL in 2022, and they should be considered for some of the highest-scoring totals on any given week. Whether you’re looking at Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills or Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers, high totals will undoubtedly be prevalent this year, especially in a division like the AFC West.
Rank
Matchup
Total
1
Seattle Seahawks vs. Los Angeles Chargers
52.5
2. (Tie)
Detroit Lions vs. Dallas Cowboys
48
2. (Tie)
Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers
48
4
Atlanta Falcons vs. Cincinnati Bengals
47.5
5
Cleveland Browns vs. Baltimore Ravens
46.5
6
Houston Texans vs. Las Vegas Raiders
45.5
7
New Orleans Saints vs. Arizona Cardinals
45
8
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Miami Dolphins
44
9. (Tie)
Indianapolis Colts vs. Tennessee Titans
42.5
9. (Tie)
New York Jets vs. Denver Broncos
42.5
9. (Tie)
New York Giants vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
42.5
1. Seattle Seahawks vs. Los Angeles Chargers (Total: 52.5)
The Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Chargers have proven to boast explosive offenses through six weeks, and they’ll collide with the highest total of Week 7 at 52.5.
2. (Tie) Detroit Lions vs. Dallas Cowboys (Total: 48)
If all goes as planned during practice this week, Dak Prescott is expected to make his return for the Dallas Cowboys, making for a potentially explosive game with the Detroit Lions.
2. (Tie) Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers (Total: 48)
The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers have impressive defenses, but their offenses might be the storyline heading into their Sunday clash.
4. Atlanta Falcons vs. Cincinnati Bengals (Total: 47.5)
With the Cincinnati Bengals’ offensive line finding some consistency, their overall offense has followed suit. As a result, there’s plenty to like about this upcoming matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.
5. Cleveland Browns vs. Baltimore Ravens (Total: 46.5)
The Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens should focus heavily on their ground games in this AFC North divisional tilt, leading to some points scored with underachieving rush defenses.
6. Houston Texans vs. Las Vegas Raiders (Total: 45.5)
The Las Vegas Raiders are due for an offensive explosion, with plenty to like about where they were trending before their bye week. A matchup against the Houston Texans could be what the doctor ordered.
7. New Orleans Saints vs. Arizona Cardinals (Total: 45)
Neither the New Orleans Saints nor Arizona Cardinals have found much offensive consistency through six weeks, but that could change when they collide on Thursday Night Football.
8. Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Miami Dolphins (Total: 44)
With some uncertainty surrounding both quarterbacks, there’s reason to keep an eye on these teams’ injury reports as they collide on Sunday Night Football.
9. (Tie) Indianapolis Colts vs. Tennessee Titans (Total: 42.5)
The defense should be the primary focal point of this critical AFC South divisional matchup between the Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans, reflected in the 42.5-point total.
9. (Tie) New York Jets vs. Denver Broncos (Total: 42.5)
The New York Jets look much better on defense this year with the emergence of some young talent, while the Denver Broncos have largely stayed alive because of theirs.
9. (Tie) New York Giants vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (Total: 42.5)
In what should be a matchup headlined by both ground games, Saquon Barkley and the surging New York Giants will visit the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 7 action.
