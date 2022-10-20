Not every game in the NFL is of the high-scoring variety, meaning if you like defense, some of these low-total games could pique your interest.

Moving forward, the lowest total games for the week will be ranked in a top-ten format weekly.

NFL Odds Week 7: Smallest NFL Over Under Totals This Week

Rank Matchup Total 1 Chicago Bears vs. New England Patriots 39.5 2 New York Jets vs. Denver Broncos 40 3 Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Carolina Panthers 40.5 4 Green Bay Packers vs. Washington Commanders 41.5 5. (Tie) New York Giants vs. Jacksonville Jaguars 42.5 5. (Tie) Indianapolis Colts vs. Tennessee Titans 42.5 7 Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Miami Dolphins 44.5 8 New Orleans Saints vs. Arizona Cardinals 45 9 Houston Texans vs. Las Vegas Raiders 45.5 10 Cleveland Browns vs. Baltimore Ravens 46.5

1. Chicago Bears vs. New England Patriots (Total: 39.5)

New England Patriots and Chicago Bears project to run the football a lot and play low-event football, resulting in the lowest total set for Week 7.

2. New York Jets vs. Denver Broncos (Total: 40)

The defense has been a strong point for the New York Jets and Denver Broncos, leading to the second-lowest total heading into Week 7 action.

3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Carolina Panthers (Total: 40.5)

Even though the Tampa Bay Buccaneers can score points, it’s hard to see the Carolina Panthers putting up many with how solid the Bucs’ defense has looked.

4. Green Bay Packers vs. Washington Commanders (Total: 41.5)

Offensively speaking, it’s been a struggle through six weeks for both the Washington Commanders and Green Bay Packers. Will either side reach a breaking point?

5. (Tie) New York Giants vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (Total: 42.5)

The New York Giants have been a surprise team, and a big reason is how well they’ve been able to play defensively, which should continue in this matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

5. (Tie) Indianapolis Colts vs. Tennessee Titans (Total: 42.5)

It’s not difficult to envision a low-scoring game when these two AFC South rivals collide in a critical Week 7 matchup.

7. Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Miami Dolphins (Total: 44.5)

There hasn’t been any efficiency from the Pittsburgh Steelers offense, while the Miami Dolphins should get a boost if Tua Tagovailoa is cleared to return.

8. New Orleans Saints vs. Arizona Cardinals (Total: 45)

The potential is there on offense for the New Orleans Saints and Arizona Cardinals, but neither side has realized it through six weeks of action.

9. Houston Texans vs. Las Vegas Raiders (Total: 45.5)

Before their bye week, the Las Vegas Raiders had started clicking offensively, and there’s a chance they can continue that against a lowly Houston Texans squad.

10. Cleveland Browns vs. Baltimore Ravens (46.5)

AFC North battles are amongst some of the toughest in football, and that should be no different when the Baltimore Ravens host the Cleveland Browns.