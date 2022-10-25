NFL Odds Week 8: Biggest NFL Moneylines This Week

In this space, we’re monitoring the biggest moneylines for each week of the NFL season.
Here is how things shake out in Week 7:
Rank
Matchup
Moneyline
T1.
Pittsburgh Steelers @ Philadelphia Eagles
Eagles (-556)
T1.
Chicago Bears @ Dallas Cowboys
Cowboys (-556)
3.
Green Bay Packers @ Buffalo Bills
Bills (-500)
4.
Carolina Panthers @ Atlanta Falcons
Falcons (-238)
5.
Arizona Cardinals @ Minnesota Vikings
Vikings (-200)
6.
Denver Broncos @ Jacksonville Jaguars
Jaguars (-189)
7.
Miami Dolphins @ Detroit Lions
Dolphins (-175)
8.
Cincinnati Bengals @ Cleveland Browns
Bengals (-164)
9.
New York Giants @ Seattle Seahawks
Seahawks (-149)
10.
Washington Commanders @ Indianapolis Colts
Colts (-143)
T1) Pittsburgh Steelers @ Philadelphia Eagles (-556)
A road tilt against an undefeated Eagles team fresh off a bye? Not an ideal situation for Mike Tomlin’s gang.
T1) Chicago Bears @ Dallas Cowboys (-556)
This game is a must-have for the Cowboys as they look to keep pace in the highly-competitive NFC East.
3) Green Bay Packers @ Buffalo Bills (-500)
The high-powered Bills will be well-rested following their Week 7 bye. Meanwhile, Green Bay is in free fall, losing three straight games to the Giants, Jets, and Commanders.
4) Carolina Panthers @ Atlanta Falcons (-238)
Atlanta looks to get back in the win column against NFC South rival Carolina Panthers, who stunned the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 21-3 last Sunday.
5) Arizona Cardinals @ Minnesota Vikings (-200)
The Vikings return from their bye to take on a Cardinals team that has failed to win back-to-back games this season.
6) Denver Broncos @ Jacksonville Jaguars (-189)
The Jaguars and Broncos square off in London as both teams try and snap their respective four-game losing skids.
7) Miami Dolphins (-175) @ Detroit Lions
Detroit’s last-ranked defense will have its hands full against Miami’s speedsters Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, who rank first and fourth in receiving yards.
8) Cincinnati Bengals (-164) @ Cleveland Browns
The Bengals are coming off their best offensive performance of the season, putting up 35 points on the Atlanta Falcons. Cincy quarterback Joe Burrow torched Atlanta for 501 total yards and four touchdowns and now battles a Browns defense that sits 28th in points allowed (26.6 PPG).
9) New York Giants @ Seattle Seahawks (-149)
It’s a matchup between two of the NFL’s most surprising clubs as the NFC West-leading Seattle Seahawks (4-3) host the 6-1 New York Giants. Who could’ve predicted that?
10) Washington Commanders @ Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis quarterback Sam Ehlinger makes his first career NFL start following the Colts’ decision to bench former starter Matt Ryan. Ehlinger will be Indy’s sixth different starting quarterback in the post-Andrew Luck era.
