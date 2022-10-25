Each week of the 2022 NFL season will see some big spreads, and we’ll highlight the most lopsided ones for each week of the year.

NFL Odds Week 8: Biggest NFL Spreads This Week

Rank Matchup Spread 1 Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Philadelphia Eagles Eagles (-11) 2 Green Bay Packers vs. Buffalo Bills Bills (-10.5) 3 Chicago Bears vs. Dallas Cowboys Cowboys (-10) 4 Carolina Panthers vs. Atlanta Falcons Falcons (-6) 5 Washington Commanders vs. Indianapolis Colts Colts (-4) 6. (Tie) Denver Broncos vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Jaguars (-3.5) 6. (Tie) Arizona Cardinals vs. Minnesota Vikings Vikings (-3.5) 8. (Tie) New York Giants vs. Seattle Seahawks Seahawks (-3) 8. (Tie) Miami Dolphins vs. Detroit Lions Dolphins (-3) 8. (Tie) Cincinnati Bengals vs. Cleveland Browns Bengals (-3)

1. Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Philadelphia Eagles (-11)

The Pittsburgh Steelers haven’t been able to generate much offense this season, while the Philadelphia Eagles remain undefeated, looking great on both sides of the ball.

2. Green Bay Packers vs. Buffalo Bills (-10.5)

This is the first time in his illustrious NFL career that Aaron Rodgers will enter a matchup as a double-digit underdog, and it’s hard to say it isn’t warranted against this Buffalo Bills team.

3. Chicago Bears vs. Dallas Cowboys (-10)

With an elite Dallas Cowboys defense and a Chicago Bears offense that struggles to put up points, it’s not surprising that the ‘Boys are ten-point home favorites in this matchup.

4. Carolina Panthers vs. Atlanta Falcons (-6)

After getting blown out by the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 7, the Atlanta Falcons have a good bounce-back spot this week when they play host to the Carolina Panthers as six-point favorites.

5. Washington Commanders vs. Indianapolis Colts (-4)

This line will be one to watch as the week progresses, with Matt Ryan being ruled out for the Indianapolis Colts and Sam Ehlinger expected to move forward as the team’s starting quarterback.

6. (Tie) Denver Broncos vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (-3.5)

It’s no secret that the Denver Broncos have struggled, while it appears the Jacksonville Jaguars are close to putting things together, opening as 3.5-point home favorites.

6. (Tie) Arizona Cardinals vs. Minnesota Vikings (-3.5)

Coming off a bye week, the Minnesota Vikings will look to continue as the class of the NFC North, entering their contest with the Arizona Cardinals as 3.5-point home favorites.

8. (Tie) New York Giants vs. Seattle Seahawks (-3)

After picking up an impressive road victory against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 7, the Seattle Seahawks are listed as three-point home favorites over the 6-1 New York Giants.

8. (Tie) Miami Dolphins (-3) vs. Detroit Lions

The Miami Dolphins are hanging around the playoff picture in the AFC. They’ll visit the struggling Detroit Lions for a Week 8 clash as three-point road favorites.

8. (Tie) Cincinnati Bengals (-3) vs. Cleveland Browns

AFC North divisional tilts tend to bring out the best in both parties, and that should be no different on Monday Night Football between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns.