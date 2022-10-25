There’s no shortage of explosive offenses in the NFL in 2022, and they should be considered for some of the highest-scoring totals on any given week. Whether you’re looking at Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills or Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers, high totals will undoubtedly be prevalent this year, especially in a division like the AFC West.

NFL Odds Week 8: Biggest Over Under Totals This Week

Rank Matchup Total 1 Miami Dolphins vs. Detroit Lions 50.5 2 Arizona Cardinals vs. Minnesota Vikings 49 3 Las Vegas Raiders vs. New Orleans Saints 48 4. (Tie) Green Bay Packers vs. Buffalo Bills 47.5 4. (Tie) Cincinnati Bengals vs. Cleveland Browns 47.5 6 New York Giants vs. Seattle Seahawks 45.5 7 Baltimore Ravens vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 44.5 8 Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Philadelphia Eagles 43.5 9 Chicago Bears vs. Dallas Cowboys 42.5 10. (Tie) Carolina Panthers vs. Atlanta Falcons 42 10. (Tie) San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams 42

1. Miami Dolphins vs. Detroit Lions (Total: 50.5)

It shouldn’t be a surprise that with the Detroit Lions offense finding a lot of success and their defense finding very little, they continue to be amongst the highest totals on any given week.

2. Arizona Cardinals vs. Minnesota Vikings (Total: 49)

The Arizona Cardinals and Minnesota Vikings have proven that they can put up points, and it will be interesting to see if either defense has an answer in this matchup.

3. Las Vegas Raiders vs. New Orleans Saints (Total: 48)

This one might catch some people off guard, but the Las Vegas Raiders have been running the ball effectively, and the New Orleans Saints haven’t done a good job of stopping it.

4. (Tie) Green Bay Packers vs. Buffalo Bills (Total: 47.5)

It’s somewhat peculiar that Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers haven’t figured out things on offense yet, while the same can’t be said for the surging Buffalo Bills.

4. (Tie) Cincinnati Bengals vs. Cleveland Browns (Total: 47.5)

The Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns have the offensive fortitude to put up points in this AFC North clash on Monday Night Football.

6. New York Giants vs. Seattle Seahawks (Total: 45.5)

The New York Giants have been finding ways to win football games and put points, while the same can be said for a surprising Seattle Seahawks squad.

7. Baltimore Ravens vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Total: 44.5)

The Baltimore Ravens have one of the most explosive offenses in the NFL, while the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have combined to score just 21 points over the last two weeks against some lackluster competition.

8. Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Philadelphia Eagles (Total: 43.5)

With the Pittsburgh Steelers struggling to find any offense, the Philadelphia Eagles will be tasked with supplying most of it in this Pennsylvania matchup.

9. Chicago Bears vs. Dallas Cowboys (Total: 42.5)

Like the Steelers, the Chicago Bears have trouble getting in the endzone, and it will be even more difficult in this matchup against a top defense in the Dallas Cowboys.

10. (Tie) Carolina Panthers vs. Atlanta Falcons (Total: 42)

There shouldn’t be a lot of offense between the Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons, which is represented by a relatively low total in this AFC South battle.

10. (Tie) San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams (Total: 42)

These two NFC West foes already met this season and combined for just 33 points in a San Francisco 49ers 24-9 victory. With two strong defenses, you can likely expect another low-scoring affair.