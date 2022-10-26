Not every game in the NFL is of the high-scoring variety, meaning if you like defense, some of these low-total games could pique your interest.

Moving forward, the lowest total games for the week will be ranked in a top-ten format weekly.

NFL Odds Week 8: Smallest NFL Over Under Totals This Week

Rank Matchup Total 1 Denver Broncos vs. Jacksonville Jaguars 39 2 Washington Commanders vs. Indianapolis Colts 40 3. (Tie) New England Patriots vs. New York Jets 40.5 3. (Tie) Tennessee Titans vs. Houston Texans 40.5 5 Carolina Panthers vs. Atlanta Falcons 42 6. (Tie) Chicago Bears vs. Dallas Cowboys 42.5 6. (Tie) San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams 42.5 8 Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Philadelphia Eagles 43 9. (Tie) Baltimore Ravens vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 45.5 9. (Tie) New York Giants vs. Seattle Seahawks 45.5

1. Denver Broncos vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (Total: 39)

The Denver Broncos and Jacksonville Jaguars have had their fair share of offensive troubles, but the same can’t be said for their competent and robust defenses.

2. Washington Commanders vs. Indianapolis Colts (Total: 40)

With questions surrounding the Washington Commanders and Indianapolis Colts quarterback positions, it shouldn’t be surprising that this game has one of the lowest totals of the week.

3. (Tie) New England Patriots vs. New York Jets (Total: 40.5)

The New England Patriots are coming off being embarrassed on Monday Night Football against the Chicago Bears while running the football should be a common theme in this matchup.

3. (Tie) Tennessee Titans vs. Houston Texans (Total: 40.5)

With the Tennessee Titans and Houston Texans being content with running the ball 30 times in a game, it’s hard to expect a shootout in this matchup on Sunday.

5. Carolina Panthers vs. Atlanta Falcons (Total: 42)

There’s not a lot to like offensively about either the Carolina Panthers or Atlanta Falcons, leading to a total of just 42 in this AFC South matchup.

6. (Tie) Chicago Bears vs. Dallas Cowboys (Total: 42.5)

The defenses will be the focal points in this contest between the Dallas Cowboys and Chicago Bears. In addition, both teams love their ground attacks.

6. (Tie) San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams (Total: 42.5)

The San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams combined for just 33 points earlier this season, but both offenses are undoubtedly capable of more on the right day.

8. Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Philadelphia Eagles (Total: 43)

The offense hasn’t been a problem for the Philadelphia Eagles, and they’ve continued to be efficient and productive on that side of the ball, but the same can’t be said for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

9. (Tie) Baltimore Ravens vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Total: 45.5)

It’s not often that you have to wonder if Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers can still put up points, but are we getting to the point that we should at least be concerned?

9. (Tie) New York Giants vs. Seattle Seahawks (Total: 45.5)

The New York Giants and Seattle Seahawks have the potential to play in a shootout-like atmosphere, but that’s not something we’ve seen a lot in recent memory from these squads.