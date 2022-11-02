Each week of the 2022 NFL season will see some big spreads, and we’ll highlight the most lopsided ones for each week of the year.

NFL Odds Week 9: Biggest NFL Spreads This Week

Rank Matchup Spread 1 Philadelphia Eagles vs. Houston Texans Eagles (-13.5) 2 Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets Bills (-13) 3 Tennessee Titans vs. Kansas City Chiefs Chiefs (-11) 4 Carolina Panthers vs. Cincinnati Bengals Bengals (-8.5) 5 Indianapolis Colts vs. New England Patriots Patriots (-6) 6 Miami Dolphins vs. Chicago Bears Dolphins (-4.5) 7. (Tie) Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions Packers (-3.5) 7. (Tie) Minnesota Vikings vs. Washington Commanders Vikings (-3.5) 9. (Tie) Los Angeles Chargers vs. Atlanta Falcons Chargers (-3) 9. (Tie) Baltimore Ravens vs. New Orleans Saints Ravens (-3) 9. (Tie) Los Angeles Rams vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Buccaneers (-3)

1. Philadelphia Eagles (-13.5) vs. Houston Texans

The Philadelphia Eagles remain the NFL’s only undefeated team, and they enter this matchup with the Houston Texans on the road as nearly two touchdown-sized favorites.

2. Buffalo Bills (-13) vs. New York Jets

It’s become evident that the Buffalo Bills are the class of the AFC. They’ll meet a divisional foe on Sunday as they visit the surprising New York Jets.

3. Tennessee Titans vs. Kansas City Chiefs (-11)

With the Kansas City Chiefs coming off the bye and having a home date with the Tennessee Titans, it shouldn’t be surprising that Patrick Mahomes and company are double-digit favorites.

4. Carolina Panthers vs. Cincinnati Bengals (-8.5)

The offense has been trending in a positive direction for the Cincinnati Bengals, which should continue in a great matchup against the Carolina Panthers at home.

5. Indianapolis Colts vs. New England Patriots (-6)

The New England Patriots are coming off an impressive road victory over the New York Jets, and they’ll look to parlay that into back-t0-back wins over the Indianapolis Colts.

6. Miami Dolphins (-4.5) vs. Chicago Bears

It wasn’t hard to envision the Miami Dolphins’ offense breaking out against the Detroit Lions, which has the potential to continue in this matchup against the Chicago Bears.

7. (Tie) Green Bay Packers (-3.5) vs. Detroit Lions

The Green Bay Packers have now lost four straight games, but with the Detroit Lions next up on the docket, which could be precisely what the doctor ordered.

7. (Tie) Minnesota Vikings (-3.5) vs. Washington Commanders

It’s somewhat of a surprise to see the Minnesota Vikings sitting comfortably atop the NFC North. They could stretch that lead with a victory in Week 9 over the mediocre Washington Commanders.

9. (Tie) Los Angeles Chargers (-3) vs. Atlanta Falcons

The bye week couldn’t have come at a better time for the Los Angeles Chargers, who should enter this matchup against the Atlanta Falcons much healthier.

9. (Tie) Baltimore Ravens (-3) vs. New Orleans Saints

The Baltimore Ravens have continued to improve and find new ways to win. They’ll get tested this week in a road matchup against the New Orleans Saints, where they’ll enter as three-point favorites.

9. (Tie) Los Angeles Rams vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-3)

Neither the Tampa Bay Buccaneers nor Los Angeles Rams have looked like contenders early on, but home field gives the Bucs at least a little positivity entering this critical matchup.