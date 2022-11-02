There’s no shortage of explosive offenses in the NFL in 2022, and they should be considered for some of the highest-scoring totals on any given week. Whether you’re looking at Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills or Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers, high totals will undoubtedly be prevalent this year, especially in a division like the AFC West.

NFL Odds Week 9: Biggest Over Under Totals This Week

Rank Matchup Total 1. (Tie) Los Angeles Chargers vs. Atlanta Falcons 49.5 1. (Tie) Seattle Seahawks vs. Arizona Cardinals 49.5 3 Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions 49 4 Baltimore Ravens vs. New Orleans Saints 48.5 5 Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets 47.5 6. (Tie) Las Vegas Raiders vs. Jacksonville Jaguars 46.5 6. (Tie) Tennessee Titans vs. Kansas City Chiefs 46.5 8. (Tie) Miami Dolphins vs. Chicago Bears 44.5 8. (Tie) Minnesota Vikings vs. Washington Commanders 44.5 10 Philadelphia Eagles vs. Houston Texans 44

1. (Tie) Los Angeles Chargers vs. Atlanta Falcons (Total: 49.5)

The Los Angeles Chargers and Atlanta Falcons have plenty of offensive star power that should be prevalent in this Week 9 matchup, with a total of 49.5.

1. (Tie) Seattle Seahawks vs. Arizona Cardinals (Total: 49.5)

It’s not surprising to see two NFC West foes with plenty of offensive potential colliding for a game projected to tie the week’s highest-scoring matchup.

3. Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions (Total: 49)

The Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers have been giving up points on defense, and this contest has shootout potential written all over it.

4. Baltimore Ravens vs. New Orleans Saints (Total: 48.5)

The Baltimore Ravens and New Orleans Saints have unique offenses, which should succeed in this matchup and see many points scored.

5. Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets (Total: 47.5)

It’s near impossible to stop the Buffalo Bills from putting up points, but can the New York Jets muster offense against a team that also boasts a solid defensive unit?

6. (Tie) Las Vegas Raiders vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (Total: 46.5)

There’s not a lot to like about the Las Vegas Raiders or Jacksonville Jaguars defenses, and both offenses should make life difficult for them in this Sunday matchup.

6. (Tie) Tennessee Titans vs. Kansas City Chiefs (Total: 46.5)

Any time the Kansas City Chiefs are on a slate, they will boast one of the highest team totals of the week, which is no different in this matchup against the Tennessee Titans.

8. (Tie) Miami Dolphins vs. Chicago Bears (Total: 44.5)

The Miami Dolphins and Chicago Bears are coming off nice offensive Week 8s, and there’s reason to believe that should continue when they collide.

8. (Tie) Minnesota Vikings vs. Washington Commanders (Total: 44.5)

It’s difficult not to be impressed with the Minnesota Vikings. They’ve proven they can score in multiple ways while boasting an impressive defense.

10. Philadelphia Eagles vs. Houston Texans (Total: 44)

Is it unreasonable to think that the Philadelphia Eagles could come close to breaking this total all by themselves? The issue here is that there’s not much to like about the Houston Texans on offense, especially against a dangerous Philly defense.