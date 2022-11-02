Not every game in the NFL is of the high-scoring variety, so if you like defense, some of these low-total games could pique your interest.

Moving forward, the lowest total games for the week will be ranked in a top-ten format weekly.

NFL Odds Week 9: Smallest NFL Over Under Totals This Week

Rank Matchup Total 1 Indianapolis Colts vs. New England Patriots 39.5 2 Los Angeles Rams vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 42.5 3. (Tie) Carolina Panthers vs. Cincinnati Bengals 43.5 3. (Tie) Minnesota Vikings vs. Washington Commanders 43.5 5. (Tie) Philadelphia Eagles vs. Houston Texans 44 5. (Tie) Miami Dolphins vs. Chicago Bears 44 7 Tennessee Titans vs. Kansas City Chiefs 46.5 8. (Tie) Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets 47.5 8. (Tie) Las Vegas Raiders vs. Jacksonville Jaguars 47.5 10 Baltimore Ravens vs. New Orleans Saints 48.5

1. Indianapolis Colts vs. New England Patriots (Total: 39.5)

The Indianapolis Colts and New England Patriots will offer a heavy dosage of running backs in this matchup, which aligns with it being the lowest projected total of the week.

2. Los Angeles Rams vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Total: 42.5)

Neither the Los Angeles Rams nor Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been able to find much of any consistency this season, while the defenses have tried to keep both in football games.

3. (Tie) Carolina Panthers vs. Cincinnati Bengals (Total: 43.5)

It’s hard to envision the Carolina Panthers scoring a lot on the road against the Cincinnati Bengals. Still, stranger things have happened, like Cleveland scoring 32 on them during Monday Night Football.

3. (Tie) Minnesota Vikings vs. Washington Commanders (Total: 43.5)

Minnesota and Washington pride themselves on boasting strong running games, which should be a significant theme in this Week 9 matchup.

5. (Tie) Philadelphia Eagles vs. Houston Texans (Total: 44)

The Philadelphia Eagles are explosive on offense, but the same can’t be said about the Houston Texans, who should struggle to score on Thursday night.

5. (Tie) Miami Dolphins vs. Chicago Bears (Total: 44)

The Miami Dolphins and Chicago Bears have shown good things offensively of late, but defense remains a question mark for each of these teams.

7. Tennessee Titans vs. Kansas City Chiefs (Total: 46.5)

There aren’t a lot of holes in the Kansas City Chiefs’ offense or defense, so it could be a struggle for the Tennessee Titans to stop. The Titans will struggle to score enough to stay in the game.

8. (Tie) Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets (Total: 47.5)

The offense hasn’t come easily for the New York Jets of late, while the Buffalo Bills can put up points with any team in the NFL, even if it’s against a solid defense.

8. (Tie) Las Vegas Raiders vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (Total: 47.5)

Neither the Las Vegas Raiders nor Jacksonville Jaguars have done an excellent job staying composed on defense, meaning this could be a last-score-wins type of game.

10. Baltimore Ravens vs. New Orleans Saints (Total: 48.5)

There have been questions about the Baltimore Ravens and New Orleans Saints defenses, but you must respect what each side brings to the table on offense.