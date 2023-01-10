NFL Odds Wild Card Weekend: Biggest NFL Moneylines This Week

In this space, we’re monitoring the biggest moneylines for each week of the NFL season.

Here is how things shake out for Wild Card Weekend:

Rank Matchup Moneyline 1) Miami Dolphins @ Buffalo Bills Bills -600 2) Seattle Seahawks @ San Francisco 49ers 49ers (-550) 3) Baltimore Ravens @ Cincinnati Bengals Bengals (-300) 4) New York Giants @ Minnesota Vikings Vikings (-160) 5) Dallas Cowboys @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cowboys (-145) 6) LA Chargers @ Jacksonville Jaguars Chargers (-115)

1) Miami Dolphins @ Buffalo Bills (-600)

The Bills enter the postseason riding plenty of momentum, closing out the regular season with seven straight wins, including Sunday’s emotional victory in the wake of Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest. Hamlin continues to progress in his recovery and has since been released from the hospital, giving Buffalo and its fans an even bigger lift.

Meanwhile, Miami’s prospects rest on the health of injured quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who missed the Dolphins’ final two regular season games with a concussion. Yet to be cleared for football activities, Tagovailoa seems like a long shot to suit up, leaving Teddy Bridgewater or Skylar Thompson potentially under center.

2) Seattle Seahawks @ San Francisco 49ers (-550)

San Francisco won both regular season meetings and enter the postseason winners of ten straight contests as rookie quarterback Brock Purdy has performed well beyond expectations.

Projected to finish near the bottom of the NFL standings, the Seahawks shocked many in securing the NFC’s final playoff spot. That said, Seattle is just 3-5 over their past eight games and will likely have difficulty scoring against the league’s best defense.

3) Baltimore Ravens @ Cincinnati Bengals (-300)

The biggest storyline is the status of Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, who has been sidelined since Week 13 due to a right knee injury. Even if Jackson does return, he’ll likely be far less than 100% as the former league MVP is reportedly still dealing with swelling. Baltimore will be in tough against a Bengals team riding an eight-game win streak.

4) New York Giants @ Minnesota Vikings (-160)

The first of three potential upset spots has the Vikings hosting the Giants. These two teams met in Week 16, Minnesota edging the G-Men on a game-winning 61-yard field goal by kicker Greg Joseph. New York will be well rested, having sat its starters for Week 18’s meaningless contest against the Philadelphia Eagles. Having proven they can hang with the Vikes, it wouldn’t be shocking to see Brian Daboll’s group earn their first postseason win in a decade.

5) Dallas Cowboys @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

While they are rightful favorites, it’s difficult to know which Cowboys team will show up on Monday. Dallas finished the regular season 12-5 but posted a dud in Week 18, falling 26-6 to the Sam Howell-led Washington Commanders.

As for the Buccaneers, their season-long struggles have been well documented, but anytime you have a seven-time Super Bowl champion under center (Tom Brady), you can’t be ruled out.

6) Los Angeles Chargers (-115) @ Jacksonville Jaguars

A year removed from the Urban Meyer debacle, the Jaguars are back in the postseason as one of the NFL’s feel-good stories. Jacksonville blew out the Chargers 38-10 back in Week 3, with quarterback Trevor Lawrence throwing for 262 yards and three touchdowns in the victory.

LA’s star quarterback Justin Herbert makes his playoff debut. Still, he could be without wide receiver Mike Williams, who suffered a back injury in Week 18 against the Broncos, a game that was inconsequential to the Chargers’ playoff seeding. Pro Bowl defensive end Joey Bosa was also injured in the meaningless affair, creating a potentially gaping hole in LA’s defense.