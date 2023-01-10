The 2022 NFL season will see some big spreads, and we’re highlighting the most lopsided ones for each week.

NFL Odds Wild Card Weekend: Biggest NFL Spreads This Week

Rank Matchup Spread 1 Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills Bills (-11) 2 Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers 49ers (-10) 3 Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals Bengals (-6.5) 4. (Tie) New York Giants vs. Minnesota Vikings Vikings (-3) 4. (Tie) Dallas Cowboys vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cowboys (-3) 6 Los Angeles Chargers vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Chargers (-1.5)

1. Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills (-11)

An AFC East battle will headline the biggest Wild Card Weekend spread, featuring the Buffalo Bills hosting the Miami Dolphins as 10.5-point favorites. These two rivals met twice during the regular season, which saw the Dolphins upset the Bills 21-19 in Week 3, while Buffalo outlasted Miami 32-29 in Week 15. The Bills have won seven straight entering this game and were 7-1 at home, while the Dolphins are 1-4 over their last five and finished 3-6 as the visitors.

2. Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers (-10)

Another divisional tilt in the opening round will feature NFC West rivals, the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers. With the 49ers entering with ten straight victories, it should shock no one that they’re ten-point favorites against the Seahawks. The Brock Purdy-led 49ers handled business decisively against the Seahawks in two meetings, defeating them 27-7 in Week 2 before holding on for a 21-13 win in Week 15. Seven of the final ten 49ers victories came by double-digits.

3. Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals (-6.5)

Rounding out the three divisional matches for Wild Card Weekend is the Baltimore Ravens visiting the Cincinnati Bengals. After defeating the Ravens 27-16 in Week 18, the Bengals will enter this third meeting as 6.5-point home favorites. The opening matchup of the season series saw the Ravens come out on top 19-17 in Week 5 action. Cincinnati enters on an eight-game win streak, finishing the year with a 6-1 home record.

4. (Tie) New York Giants vs. Minnesota Vikings (-3)

The first non-divisional matchup will feature the New York Giants visiting the Minnesota Vikings. The NFC North Champion Vikings will enter this matchup as three-point home favorites, and it is a rematch of a Christmas Eve game that saw Minnesota come out on top 27-24. The Vikings were a dominant home team this season, posting an 8-1 record, while the Giants were 4-4 as the visitors.

4. (Tie) Dallas Cowboys (-3) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Taking center stage on Monday night, the Dallas Cowboys will visit Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as three-point road favorites. These teams collided during a Week 1 matchup, a defensive affair where the Bucs handled the Cowboys 19-3. Tampa Bay finished the year as NFC South champions and host this game despite being four games behind the Cowboys with their record. Brady and the Bucs compiled a 5-4 home record, while the Cowboys were 4-4 as the visitors.

6. Los Angeles Chargers (-1.5) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

In Week 18, the Jacksonville Jaguars captured the AFC South after defeating the Tennessee Titans, leading them to host the Los Angeles Chargers for this Wild Card Weekend matchup. Even with the Chargers entering as a Wild Card team, they’re a slight 1.5-point favorite over the Jaguars. These two AFC clubs met in Week 3, which saw the Jags lay a beat down on the Chargers 38-10. Jacksonville finished the season with a 5-3 home record, while the Chargers were 5-4 as the visitors.