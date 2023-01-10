NFL Odds Wild Card Weekend: Biggest NFL Spreads This Week
Zachary Cook
The 2022 NFL season will see some big spreads, and we’re highlighting the most lopsided ones for each week.
NFL Odds Wild Card Weekend: Biggest NFL Spreads This Week
Rank
Matchup
Spread
1
Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills
Bills (-11)
2
Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers
49ers (-10)
3
Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals
Bengals (-6.5)
4. (Tie)
New York Giants vs. Minnesota Vikings
Vikings (-3)
4. (Tie)
Dallas Cowboys vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Cowboys (-3)
6
Los Angeles Chargers vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
Chargers (-1.5)
1. Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills (-11)
An AFC East battle will headline the biggest Wild Card Weekend spread, featuring the Buffalo Bills hosting the Miami Dolphins as 10.5-point favorites. These two rivals met twice during the regular season, which saw the Dolphins upset the Bills 21-19 in Week 3, while Buffalo outlasted Miami 32-29 in Week 15. The Bills have won seven straight entering this game and were 7-1 at home, while the Dolphins are 1-4 over their last five and finished 3-6 as the visitors.
2. Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers (-10)
Another divisional tilt in the opening round will feature NFC West rivals, the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers. With the 49ers entering with ten straight victories, it should shock no one that they’re ten-point favorites against the Seahawks. The Brock Purdy-led 49ers handled business decisively against the Seahawks in two meetings, defeating them 27-7 in Week 2 before holding on for a 21-13 win in Week 15. Seven of the final ten 49ers victories came by double-digits.
3. Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals (-6.5)
Rounding out the three divisional matches for Wild Card Weekend is the Baltimore Ravens visiting the Cincinnati Bengals. After defeating the Ravens 27-16 in Week 18, the Bengals will enter this third meeting as 6.5-point home favorites. The opening matchup of the season series saw the Ravens come out on top 19-17 in Week 5 action. Cincinnati enters on an eight-game win streak, finishing the year with a 6-1 home record.
4. (Tie) New York Giants vs. Minnesota Vikings (-3)
The first non-divisional matchup will feature the New York Giants visiting the Minnesota Vikings. The NFC North Champion Vikings will enter this matchup as three-point home favorites, and it is a rematch of a Christmas Eve game that saw Minnesota come out on top 27-24. The Vikings were a dominant home team this season, posting an 8-1 record, while the Giants were 4-4 as the visitors.
4. (Tie) Dallas Cowboys (-3) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Taking center stage on Monday night, the Dallas Cowboys will visit Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as three-point road favorites. These teams collided during a Week 1 matchup, a defensive affair where the Bucs handled the Cowboys 19-3. Tampa Bay finished the year as NFC South champions and host this game despite being four games behind the Cowboys with their record. Brady and the Bucs compiled a 5-4 home record, while the Cowboys were 4-4 as the visitors.
6. Los Angeles Chargers (-1.5) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
In Week 18, the Jacksonville Jaguars captured the AFC South after defeating the Tennessee Titans, leading them to host the Los Angeles Chargers for this Wild Card Weekend matchup. Even with the Chargers entering as a Wild Card team, they’re a slight 1.5-point favorite over the Jaguars. These two AFC clubs met in Week 3, which saw the Jags lay a beat down on the Chargers 38-10. Jacksonville finished the season with a 5-3 home record, while the Chargers were 5-4 as the visitors.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.