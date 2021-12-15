NFL Offensive Rookie Of The Year Futures Updated Odds and Analysis: Two-Man Race with Jones and Chase

With just four weeks remaining in the regular season, the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year odds have narrowed down to a two-horse race. With New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones leading his team to seven straight victories and the top seed in the AFC and Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase putting up video-game receiving numbers, they remain the shortest odds for the award. Let’s look at the updated odds and see where the value may lie.

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000!

Top Odds For NFL Offensive Rookie Of The Year

The Race May Be All But Over

We mentioned last month that it would be hard to find a scenario where New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones doesn’t win this award if they end up making the playoffs. Well, seven straight wins, a 9-4 record, the AFC’s best record, and a chance to clinch a playoff spot in Week 15 should all but seal this award for Jones. The rookie has been stellar in the seven-game stretch with a 69.36 completion percentage for 1,397 yards, nine touchdowns, and just two interceptions. For Jones to miss out on this award, it would take a catastrophic collapse or an injury on his part combined with an elite finish to the season for another rookie for this to be in any jeopardy. The value on Mac Jones is gone, and this race might be over.

Can Ja’Marr Chase Close The Gap?

There is probably only one guy with any chance in the world of catching our frontrunner, and that’s Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver, Ja’Marr Chase. Chase became just the fifth rookie in NFL history to have 1,000 receiving yards and ten receiving touchdowns in a season, and with four games to play, there may be more broken records in his future. Unfortunately for Chase, an AFC East title and a potential top seed in the conference makes this award nearly impossible to keep from Jones. Chase would have a much more compelling case and might be the favorite for this award in any other year. We should not take away from the brilliance and potential we have seen from the rookie pass-catcher this season, but it’s hard to see him taking this award home at the season’s end.