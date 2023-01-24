Few things bring as much joy and uncertainty as betting on the NFL. Teams adjust game planning week-to-week, the full extent of injuries is rarely known, and there’s a seemingly neverending way of quantifying a team’s success and failures. Still, there are plenty of angles to take, and we’re assessing the best bets in our weekly NFL parlay breakdown.

Underdog Spreads

Bets: Cincinnati Bengals +1 vs. Kansas City Chiefs, San Francisco 49ers +3 vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Odds: +249

Payout: $349.69 on a $100 bet

AFC underdogs have covered every game this postseason, a trend we like to continue into the third round. The Cincinnati Bengals are taking no prisoners en route to their second consecutive AFC Championship Game. Awaiting them are the Kansas City Chiefs, who are dealing with a severe injury to their most valuable player, Patrick Mahomes. Although Mahomes indicated he’d suit up, a high-ankle injury takes weeks to resolve. Further, we saw how ineffective he was with the ailment, with the two-time All-Pro throwing for 195 yards and rushing for eight more.

In the Divisional Round, the Bengals held a healthy Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills to 325 total yards, out-gaining their opponents by nearly 100 yards. Conversely, the Chiefs posted -0.4 net yards per play and needed two critical turnovers at the end of the game to secure victory. Cincinnati has something to prove, and the Chiefs won’t be healthy enough to stop them.

A healthy Jalen Hurts has made all the difference for the Philadelphia Eagles, but they’ll have their work cut out for them when they host the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. Other than a Week 17 matchup against the New Orleans Saints, a game in which the Eagles put up 313 total yards, Philadelphia has taken on a top-ten defense since the middle of November.

The Niners have playmakers in each layer of their protection, which could make it hard for the Eagles to gain any traction. Likewise, Philadelphia’s defense has been better than advertised over their past few games, allowing an average of just 274.7 yards per game over their past three. Two defensive juggernauts stand toe-to-toe in the NFC Championship, and it’s unlikely the Eagles will pull away far enough to cover the modest spread.

Championship Totals

Bets: San Francisco 49ers vs. Philadelphia Eagles Under 45.5, Cincinnati Bengals vs. Kansas City Chiefs Under 47.5

Odds: +264

Payout: $364.81 on a $100 bet

After a crazy Wild Card Round, in which five of six games went over the total, all four matchups in the Divisional Round fell below the number. With three top ten total defenses taking to the field and one injured MVP candidate, more low-scoring games should be on the horizon.

The Eagles and Niners ranked first and second in total defense. San Franciso also has the best scoring defense, limiting opponents to 16.4 points per game. Philadelphia isn’t too far off that elite ranking, allowing the sixth-fewest points at 19.5. Both teams prioritize possession, ranking in the top eight, with San Francisco averaging the longest seconds per play count. The emphasis in this one will be hanging onto the football to limit the other team’s scoring chances. Consequently, points will be hard to come by in the NFC Championship.

Mahomes ankle injury will be a limiting factor for the Chiefs as they look to return to the Super Bowl for the first time since 2020. Standing in their way is a stout Bengals defense that has shut down some impressive offenses over the past few weeks. As noted, Cincinnati held the Bills to just ten points on 325 yards on Sunday. Before that, the Baltimore Ravens and New England Patriots couldn’t muster more than 18 points in the previous three contests. When these teams met in Week 13, Kansas City put up 349 yards of offense, tied for their second-worst performance since Week 3. That number could look worse with a banged-up Mahomes under center.