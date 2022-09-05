NFL Parlays for Week 1: Three Wagers for Opening Weekend

Few things bring as much joy and uncertainty as Week 1 betting in the NFL. This is our first chance to see how personnel adjustments and coaching changes play out on the gridiron, leaving bettors somewhat shorthanded when properly assessing probabilities. Undeterred, we’re kicking the season off with a rundown of three of our favorite parlays as we dive head first into the action.

Prime Time Trifecta

Bets: Los Angeles Rams vs. Buffalo Bills over 52.5, Dallas Cowboys moneyline vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Seattle Seahawks +6.5 vs. Denver Broncos

Odds: +647

Payout: $747.68 on $100 bet

Nobody had an answer for the Buffalo Bills’ offense last year, and not even the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams can stop it. Both teams ranked top seven in scoring and total offense and will have their top performers back in the mix in 2022, which should lead to a high-scoring affair.

The same can’t be said for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who underwent several substantive changes on both sides of the football. That puts them at a disadvantage against the Dallas Cowboys, leaving an edge in backing the underdog home side.

Lastly, Russell Wilson returns to his old stomping grounds with his new squad in Week 1 as the Denver Broncos travel to take on the Seattle Seahawks. Nobody knows Wilson better than his old club, and they know how to frustrate their former quarterback. Moreover, Wilson gets to experience the unwelcome environment of the 12th man for the first time as a visitor.

Dogs are Barking

Bets: New York Jets moneyline vs. Baltimore Ravens, Miami Dolphins vs. New England Patriots moneyline

Odds: +682

Payout: $782 on $100 bet

Revenge could be on the docket as the New York Jets host the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1. Although there’s been no confirmation yet, Joe Flacco is poised to open the season as the starting quarterback. That could be the push the Jets need to get over the hump as they take on a Ravens squad still dealing with injuries to several key players. Notwithstanding, the Jets have the players in place to take a step forward this season and will come out with something to prove in Week 1.

The Miami Dolphins are in a similar position, trying to cement themselves as legitimate contenders. The problem is, they open the season against AFC East powerhouse, the New England Patriots. Bill Belichick will have his team ready to compete in the season-opener, and the closing line value should favor the Pats. Parlaying the Jets and Pats moneylines could be the best way to start the season.

Low Scoring Division Battles

Bets: Los Angeles Chargers vs. Las Vegas Raiders under 52.5, Houston Texans vs. Indianapolis Colts under 45.5

Odds: +264

Payout: $364 on $100 bet

Purveyors of high-scoring football will have to look the other way on our third parlay as we highlight two unders for the opening weekend. Fans should be entitled to a stipend for sitting through an entire AFC South matchup, starting with Sunday’s contest between the Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts. Both teams are immune to offense and have adequate defenses that will make scoring hard to come by.

Although the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers are much more talented, they possess skilled players on both sides of the ball. These teams have imposing defenses and can play a shut-down style, resulting in lower-than-expected scoring.