NFL Parlays for Week 10: Potential NFL Parlay Odds & Payouts

Few things bring as much joy and uncertainty as betting on the NFL. Teams adjust game planning week-to-week, the full extent of injuries is rarely known, and there’s a seemingly neverending way of quantifying a team’s success and failures. Still, there are plenty of angles to take, and we’re assessing the best bets in our weekly NFL parlay breakdown.

Road Team, Prime Time Delight

Bets: Atlanta Falcons -2.5 vs. Carolina Panthers, Los Angeles Chargers +6.5 vs. San Francisco 49ers

Odds: +264

Payout: $364.81 on a $100 bet

We’ve parlayed the Thursday and Sunday night games in our first wager, taking a stance on both road teams.

Starting with the former, the Atlanta Falcons visit their divisional foes, the Carolina Panthers, to open Week 10 action. Atlanta ran all over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, accumulating 201 rushing yards, which was the third time in four games that the team ran for at least 167. Included in that is the Falcons’ 37-34 win over the same Panthers squad they face later this week. Carolina is still getting credit for limiting Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 7, even though they’ve given up 870 yards and 79 points since then. Even though it feels like a trap, the Falcons should improve to .500.

Slow starts have been the Chargers’ undoing this season, but they should be able to weather the storm against the San Franciso 49ers on Sunday Night Football. Los Angeles has outgained its opponents in all four road games, including Week 2’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Moreover, they are 4-0 against the spread and 3-1 straight up as the visitor this season, with three of their four games decided by a field goal or less. The same can’t be said about the Niners, who are 3-3 ATS as the favorites this season.

More Scoring

Bets: Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears Over 48.5, Dallas Cowboys vs. Green Bay Packers Over 43.5

Odds: +264

Payout: $364.81 on a $100 bet

After starting the season with four straight overs, the Detroit Lions have corrected that slide by staying beneath the total in three of their past four. We expect a new trend to start in Week 10’s NFC North showdown with the Chicago Bears. Even though the Lions’ scoring defense has improved, they continue to give up an alarming amount of yards. Detroit gives up the most yards per game and should be exposed by a Bears team that has scored 29 or more in three straight games. If the weather is not a factor, this one could sail over the total.

It may look bleak for Aaron Rodgers, but we’re not done believing in the gunslinger. The bottom has fallen out of Rodgers’s metrics this season, and he’s dragging the Green Bay Packers down with him. But a Week 10 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys at Lambeau Field might be needed to get the two-time reigning MVP back on track. However, it may be out of necessity more than anything else. The Cowboys have put up 772 yards of offense, with Dak Prescott back in the fold over the past two games with 73 points. Coming off a bye week, the offensive wheels will be turning against the Pack.

Lowly Underdog Combination

Bets: Houston Texans +240 vs. New York Giants, New Orleans Saints vs. Pittsburgh Steelers +125

Odds: +665

Payout: $765.00 on a $100 bet

We combine three home favorites in our final play for a potential modest parlay payout.

The New York Giants are coming off a bye, hosting the lowly Houston Texans. The Texans have been adept at covering the spread, going 4-3-1 against the number this season, but less at staking their claim to victory. However, we’re expecting that to change against a Giants team that has run out of luck. New York has been out-gained in five of their last seven, a stretch in which they are 5-2. They’ve been particularly porous lately, allowing 400 or more yards in two of their previous three outings. Conversely, the Texans have been respectable, recording 300 or more yards in two of three. The Giants will start running out of luck, while Houston might be due for another win.

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ defense has been deplorable this year, but much less so at home. Pittsburgh allows 426.6 yards per game as the visitors, with a much-improved 342.7 mark at home. In nine years with the Cincinnati Bengals, Andy Dalton never learned how to solve the Steelers. Dalton’s metrics plummet against the Steelers, with the 35-year-old throwing for 208.5 yards per game, with 14 interceptions in 16 games, dropping his quarterback rating to 77.0, the second-worst against any team he’s faced. At +125 or better, it’s worth betting that trend continues.