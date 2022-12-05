NFL Parlays for Week 14: Potential NFL Parlay Odds & Payouts

Few things bring as much joy and uncertainty as betting on the NFL. Teams adjust game planning week-to-week, the full extent of injuries is rarely known, and there’s a seemingly neverending way of quantifying a team’s success and failures. Still, there are plenty of angles to take, and we’re assessing the best bets in our weekly NFL parlay breakdown.

Home Chalk

Bets: Cleveland Browns vs. Cincinnati Bengals -4.5, Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Tennessee Titans -3.5, Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers -1

Odds: +596

Payout: $696.79 on a $100 bet

The Deshaun Watson era is underway for the Cleveland Browns, and early returns are not good. The Browns put up just 304 yards of total offense against the lowly Houston Texans in Week 13, with only 131 yards coming through the air. Watson hadn’t suited up for an NFL game in nearly two years, which was evident from watching him struggle to make good decisions. The pressure will be amplified on the road against the defending AFC Champions, who average 447.0 yards per game at home while allowing just 287.2. Cincinnati is worth a gamble at -4.5.

The Philadelphia Eagles completely outmatched the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. Still, they have a home-field advantage working in their favor against the lowly Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 14. The Titans are 3-1 straight up and against the spread over their past four home games, limiting their opponents to an average of 15.5 points per game over that stretch. The Jaguars will be playing back-to-back road games, with all but one of their last four coming as the visitors, albeit with a bye week included. Trevor Lawrence mustered just 266 total yards of offense against the Detroit Lions and will face a much stiffer challenge against the AFC South leaders.

Lastly, the Baltimore Ravens offense has sputtered over their past few games, bottoming out against the Denver Broncos last time out. Conversely, the Pittsburgh Steelers are trending upward, winning three of their previous four. The Steelers’ defense has been re-invigorated by the return of T.J. Watt, and Kenny Pickett has the offense moving down the field more consistently. The injury to Lamar Jackson casts a big shadow for the Ravens, and this line could shift further if he’s ruled out of Sunday’s AFC North showdown. Even if he does play, he won’t be at full health, compounding the Ravens’ recent woes.

High-Octane Offenses

Bets: Carolina Panthers vs. Seattle Seahawks Over 43.5, Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Giants Over 44.5

Odds: +264

Payout: $364.81 on a $100 bet

Low-key, the Seattle Seahawks have one of the best offenses in the NFL. The Geno Smith-led playoff contenders rank top ten in total and scoring offense, going over in seven of 12 outings. They won’t face much resistance from the Carolina Panthers, who sit in the bottom half of the league in total defense. However, the Panthers’ offense looked good with Sam Darnold under center, accumulating an above-average 349 yards in Week 12, and should be ready to poke holes in a questionable Seahawks defense.

Similarly, no team has had an answer for the Philadelphia Eagles, who continue to breeze past their competition. The NFC East leaders have scored 75 points over their last two games, with a combined 953 yards. The New York Giants sit in the bottom ten in yards allowed at 359.8 and have fallen even further over their last three games, tumbling to 388.7. Points should come easily for the Eagles, and the Giants should do enough to help this one go over the total.

Plus-Money Home Teams

Bets: Miami Dolphins vs. Los Angeles Chargers +110, Minnesota Vikings vs. Detroit Lions -105

Odds: +309

Payout: $409.50 on a $100 bet

The Los Angeles Chargers’ expectations were high entering the season. The AFC West contenders have an exciting, young roster that should have built off recent success. Yet here we are, 13 weeks into the season, and the Chargers have failed to deliver. Nevertheless, they have an ideal matchup against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. Miami is in the middle of playing three straight road games, with consecutive games on the West coast, and could be looking past the Chargers to next week’s divisional battle against the Buffalo Bills. Further, the Chargers are due for more victories, as they’ve increased their production metrics over their recent sample but still don’t have the wins to show for it.

Finally, the Lions are living up to expectations. Detroit has won four of their last five, getting improved performances from the offense and defense. The opposite is true for the Minnesota Vikings, who were out-gained by a substantive 486-287 margin against the New York Jets. That was the fourth straight time in which the Vikes were out-played. Minnesota has hit a wall, whereas the Lions are thriving. Detroit will be ready for this crucial NFC North showdown.