NFL Parlays for Week 15: Potential NFL Parlay Odds & Payouts

Few things bring as much joy and uncertainty as betting on the NFL. Teams adjust game planning week-to-week, the full extent of injuries is rarely known, and there’s a seemingly neverending way of quantifying a team’s success and failures. Still, there are plenty of angles to take, and we’re assessing the best bets in our weekly NFL parlay breakdown.
Underdog Trio
Bets: San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks +3.5, Miami Dolphins +7 vs. Buffalo Bills, Detroit Lions +1 vs. New York Jets
Odds: +553
Payout: $653.92 on a $100 bet
Quarterback depth is not a concern for the San Francisco 49ers, who won their second consecutive game with third-string signal-caller Brock Purdy under center. The Niners put up over 750 yards of offense over the last couple of weeks, putting them in the top ten on the season. However, San Francisco has been less effective as the visitors, and Purdy will face a warm welcome in one of the most hostile environments in the NFL. The Seattle Seahawks have regressed over their past few games, dropping three of their previous four. Still, they have one of the most efficient scoring offenses and should keep pace with a 49ers squad traveling on a short week with a rookie quarterback.
Buffalo Bills’ backers were left unimpressed after the team New York Jets snuck through the back door to cover in Week 14. We’re not anticipating a different result next week against the Miami Dolphins. The Bills have covered the spread just twice over their past seven games, and we’re outgained by the Jets on Sunday. That was the second time in four weeks in which the Bills gave up more than they created, and the fourth straight they’ve fallen below their yearly yards per game total. The Fins still have an outside shot of catching the Bills, starting with a strong showing at Highmark Stadium.
The Jets had a legitimate shot at a postseason berth coming out of their bye week. Four games later, New York is on the outside looking into the AFC wild card. Things aren’t getting any easier against a Detroit Lions team that has won four of five, totaling 901 yards in winning consecutive games. The defense has been a Jets’ strength all season, and they may be able to hamper the Lions but not enough to slow them down altogether. Moreover, they don’t have the offensive capacity to keep pace with Detroit, as the Jets rank in the bottom half of the league in scoring and total offense, with both metrics taking a hit over their recent sample. Whoever wins this game keeps their playoff aspirations alive, and we don’t think it will be the Jets.
Totals Too Low
Bets: Dallas Cowboys vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Over 46.5, Los Angeles Rams vs. Green Bay Packers Over 39.5
Odds: +257
Payout: $357.17 on a $100 bet
The Dallas Cowboys were caught with their chaps down against the Houston Texans on Sunday, needing a pivotal fourth-quarter drive in the waning moments to secure victory. Those nervous moments came despite another 400-yard performance from the Cowboys’ offense, the fifth time they accomplished the feat in six games. They’ll be matched by the Jacksonville Jaguars, who have scored 27 or more in three of five, going over the total in three straight. Points should flow naturally in this one.
The Green Bay Packers are holding out hope they could make a playoff push but will have to milk more out of Aaron Rodgers if they hope to claw their way back into it. Thankfully, Week 15’s Monday nighter comes at Lambeau Stadium, where the Packers average 364.2 yards per game. Green Bay’s scoring is inching up over their recent sample, and the Los Angeles Rams should do enough to get this one over its modest 39.5-point total.
Home Team Moneyline
Bets: Indianapolis Colts vs. Minnesota Vikings -220, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Carolina Panthers -133
Odds: +153
Payout: $253.75on a $100 bet
Somehow, the Indianapolis Colts continue to find new ways of letting their fanbase down. On Saturday, they’ll have a blank slate against the Minnesota Vikings, who enter the non-conference matchup as -4.5 chalk. The Vikings’ defense has been letting them down recently, but they have an easier path to victory against a Colts squad that has scored more than 19 points just once since Week 7.
Playing with Mitch Trubisky under center is more like a game of jackpot than a football game. The former first-round pick threw three interceptions last week, dooming Pittsburgh to its eighth loss. In contrast, Steve Wilks has the Carolina Panthers firing on all cylinders, winning three of their past four. The Steelers’ season went up in flames with their latest loss while the Panthers are performing under their new head coach.
