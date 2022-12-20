Few things bring as much joy and uncertainty as betting on the NFL. Teams adjust game planning week-to-week, the full extent of injuries is rarely known, and there’s a seemingly neverending way of quantifying a team’s success and failures. Still, there are plenty of angles to take, and we’re assessing the best bets in our weekly NFL parlay breakdown.

Favorites Too Chalky

Bets: Houston Texans +7 vs. Tennessee Titans, Cincinnati Bengals vs. New England Patriots +4

Odds: +264

Payout: $364.81 on a $100 bet

The Houston Texans are hanging with the best of them over the last couple of weeks and are taking their improved play on the road in Week 16. Awaiting them is a Tennessee Titans squad that is falling apart at the seams. The AFC South leaders have dropped four straight decisions, watching the Jacksonville Jaguars slowly close the gap on them in the standings. Most recently, Houston has covered the spread against the Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs, bringing their ATS record to 6-3 when they are underdogs of a touchdown or more. Conversely, the Titans haven’t covered the number since Week 10 and are just 3-3 ATS at home. Houston has embraced the role of spoiler, and they could fan the Titans’ flames next Saturday.

We may have never seen a more significant blunder than the New England Patriots’ sad attempt to win against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. Rather than playing for overtime, the team attempted a series of laterals before Chandler Jones intercepted a pass and stiff-armed Mac Jones into another universe. Although it was costly, that has been one of the few Pats’ mistakes this season. New England has lost three of their past four, despite outgaining their opponents in all but one of those games, with positive net yards per play in three of four. The tide will start to turn for the Patriots, and we’re expecting that to start against a Bengals squad that is playing consecutive road games and could be looking ahead to Week 17’s encounter against the Buffalo Bills. Take the points with the underdog home side.

Ambitious Totals

Bets: Washington Commanders vs. San Francisco 49ers Under 40.5, Philadephia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys Under 50.5

Odds: +264

Payout: $364.81 on a $100 bet

The San Francisco 49ers’ defense continues to terrorize opponents, holding teams to 17 points or fewer in seven straight games for an average of 11.0 points per game. Their ability to prevent opponents from moving down the field has been equally impressive, with the Niners’ setting the league standard at 286.1 yards per game. We’re anticipating another robust effort against the Washington Commanders next week, who rank in the league’s bottom half in total and scoring offense. Still, the Commanders have the defensive wherewithal to keep the Brock Purdy-led offense in check.

Nothing brings out a stout defensive performance like a divisional matchup, even when two of the league’s offensive heavyweights go toe-to-toe. But as good as they have been at scoring, Philadelphia and Dallas don’t get enough credit for their defensive accomplishments. The Eagles and Cowboys rank top five in yards and eight in points allowed. When these teams met earlier in the season, the total was 42.5. Ten weeks later, the number has jumped eight points to land on 50.5. We expect defense to be a priority and for this NFC East battle to stay under the total.

Underdog Moneyline Parlay

Bets: Jacksonville Jaguars -105 vs. New York Jets, New Orleans Saints +150 vs. Cleveland Browns

Odds: +387

Payout: $487.50 on a $100 bet

Just a few weeks ago, the Jaguars were written off, and the Titans were supposed to run away with the division crown. Now, heading into the season’s final weeks, the stakes have never been higher for either team. Jacksonville sits one win back of the division lead with games against the New York Jets, Texans, and Titans to end the campaign. The Jags have put up 76 points on 931 total yards over the past couple of weeks, thanks to improved play from Trevor Lawrence. New York’s offense looks less impressive with Zach Wilson under center. On Sunday, the team put up the fewest yards since Wilson was benched back in Week 11. The Jets will be out-matched on Thursday with no timetable for when Mike White could return to action.

The Deshaun Watson era is off to a good start, as the Cleveland Browns are 2-1 with their new quarterback in the lineup. But they don’t deserve to be. The Browns have been outgained in two of three contests with -0.5 net yards per play. Their luck could run out against a New Orleans Saints team that ranks in the top half of the league in total offense as the visitors and the top ten in most defensive metrics. Cleveland is undeserving of its chalky price tag.