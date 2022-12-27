NFL Parlays for Week 17: Potential NFL Parlay Odds & Payouts

Few things bring as much joy and uncertainty as betting on the NFL. Teams adjust game planning week-to-week, the full extent of injuries is rarely known, and there’s a seemingly neverending way of quantifying a team’s success and failures. Still, there are plenty of angles to take, and we’re assessing the best bets in our weekly NFL parlay breakdown.

Less Than A Field Goal Spreads

Bets: Cleveland Browns vs. Washington Commanders -2.5, New York Jets vs. Seattle Seahawks -1

Odds: +272

Payout: $372.45 on a $100 bet

The Washington Commanders are fighting for their playoff lives but are heading in the wrong direction at the most crucial junction of the season. Washington is winless in three straight games but host the hapless Cleveland Browns in Week 17. The Commanders’ losses have come despite 1,137 yards of offense, while the Browns have been outgained in two of the past three weeks, posting a cumulative -0.93 net yards per play across that stretch. After Cleveland was eliminated from playoff contention, motivation could be at an all-season low. But there’s plenty on the line for the Commanders in Week 17. The home team is worth backing at this short price.

Similarly, the Seattle Seahawks take on the New York Jets on New Year’s Day as -1 home chalk. Seattle has struggled over their recent sample, but not more so than the Jets. The Mike White injury has caused the Jets’ offense to crash and burn. New York is coming off a humiliating three-point, 227-yard effort against the Jacksonville Jaguars on prime time. That leaves the Seahawks, who rank in the top half of the league in total offense, with an advantage as they look to snap their three-game losing streak and stay in the NFC playoff race.

Ambitious Totals

Bets: San Francisco 49ers vs. Las Vegas Raiders Over 44.5, Minnesota Vikings vs. Green Bay Packers Over 47

Odds: +264

Payout: $364.81 on a $100 bet

Apparently, Brock Purdy knows no limitations when it comes to operating the San Francisco 49ers offense. The NFC West Champions have increased their already impressive offensive totals with the rookie pivot under center, averaging 385.3 yards per game over their past three outings. Predictably, that’s positively affected their scoring, with the Niners averaging 31.0 points per game over the three-game stretch, scoring 35 or more twice. They take on a Las Vegas Raiders squad that ranks in the top half of the league in total and scoring offense but bottom half in both defensive categories, all but assuring bettors of another high-scoring affair.

The Green Bay Packers have a new outlook on life after winning three straight games and re-asserting themselves as a playoff contender. The Packers have scored no fewer than 24 points in any of their last three wins but will have to contend with a Minnesota Vikings offense that is taking no prisoners over their recent sample. The Vikings are averaging 429.0 yards per game over their last three, with 29.7 points. When these teams met back in Week 1, there were almost 750 yards of combined offense, but only 30 points were scored. We expect scoring to flow more naturally for both teams, who are finding their rhythm over their past few matchups.

Underdog Moneyline Parlay

Bets: Arizona Cardinals +155 vs. Atlanta Falcons, Buffalo Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals +100

Odds: +410

Payout: $510.00 on a $100 bet

The Arizona Cardinals and Atlanta Falcons will have inexperienced quarterbacks under center when they take to the field in Week 17. However, the Falcons have struggled with Desmond Ridder over the last few games. With Ridder calling the shots, the Falcons have put up just 4.7 yards per play, scoring a combined 27 points. With their 28th-ranked total defense, Atlanta has been out-matched to end the season. Arizona has been more effective defensively, with their offense operating more efficiently throughout the campaign. We’re betting Ridder’s audition ends poorly again against Arizona, backing the visitors as +155 underdogs.

Week 17’s Monday Night Football matchup could be a preview of the forthcoming AFC Championship Game. The Cincinnati Bengals need a win against the Buffalo Bills to leapfrog them in the standings and move one step closer to securing home-field advantage through the AFC bracket. There’s been no stopping the Bengals recently, who have won seven straight contests, covering the spread each time out. The Bills have fallen from their league-best perch over the past month, watching their yards per game fall virtually every week. That’s in contrast to what we’ve seen from the Bengals, who have the top-ranked offense at home. Home-field advantage could be the difference, and we’re backing Cincinnati as short home dogs.