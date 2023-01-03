NFL Parlays for Week 18: Potential NFL Parlay Odds & Payouts

Few things bring as much joy and uncertainty as betting on the NFL. Teams adjust game planning week-to-week, the full extent of injuries is rarely known, and there’s a seemingly neverending way of quantifying a team’s success and failures. Still, there are plenty of angles to take, and we’re assessing the best bets in our weekly NFL parlay breakdown.

A Favorite and an Underdog

Bets: New England Patriots +7.5 vs. Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Chargers -3 vs. Denver Broncos

Odds: +257

Payout: $357.17 on a $100 bet

Bettors aren’t giving the New England Patriots much chance of making the playoffs. A win is all that’s needed for the Pats to secure a playoff berth for the second straight year. However, they enter the regular season finale against the Buffalo Bills as +7.5 underdogs. As good as the Bills have been, they’ve been utterly ineffective at covering the spread. Buffalo is 3-6 against the spread since Week 9, last getting an ATS win at home back in Week 4 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Patriots’ defense can hang with anybody, and the betting market still gives the Bills too much respect at home. It might take the backdoor to get there, but we like the Pats to cover.

The Los Angeles Chargers don’t have much to play for in Week 18, a feeling that has resonated with the Denver Broncos for much of the season. The Broncos have just one win since the start of November, and their metrics suggest they’re lucky to have that. Over the eight-game sample, the Broncos are giving up 347.6 yards per game while averaging 303.1 on offense. Limited offensive production isn’t a concern for the Chargers, who have racked up 385.6 yards per game over their last five outings. Chargers cruise in this one.

Plenty of Scoring

Bets: Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers Over 48.5, New York Jets vs. Miami Dolphins Over 41.5

Odds: +264

Payout: $364.81 on a $100 bet

The Detroit Lions are taking no prisoners as they try to make the postseason for the first time since 2016. On Sunday, the Lions put up 41 points on 504 yards against the Chicago Bears, the third time over the last five games in which they tallied at least 34 points. They’ll meet their match in the Green Bay Packers, who are coming off their own 41-point outburst against the division-leading Minnesota Vikings. The Packers have been a reliable over team in the latter part of the season, eclipsing the number in five of their last seven. We like that trend to continue in the season’s final week, with this NFC North matchup surpassing the total.

We’re looking at another over in an AFC East battle as the Miami Dolphins host the New York Jets in Week 18. There is some uncertainty surrounding the Dolphins’ quarterback situation, but they remain an above-average offensive team. Miami scored 21 and recorded 333 yards of total offense against the New England Patriots, bringing their three-game averages to 23.3 and 371.3. Likewise, the New York Jets aren’t as bad as we’ve seen them over the past couple of weeks. Nine points in two contests isn’t an accurate reflection of what to expect from the Jets. Moreover, the Dolphins have a loose defensive standard conducive to teams moving the ball. This total is too low for what these teams are capable of.

Outright Winners

Bets: Houston Texans +140 vs. Indianapolis Colts, Minnesota Vikings -120 vs. Chicago Bears

Odds: +339

Payout: $439.20 on a $100 bet

This parlay has profound draft implications. The AFC South has been the laughingstock of the NFL this season, but it’s only fitting that two of the worst the league has to offer slug it out in the season’s final game. Surprisingly, the Houston Texans have been on the up and up. Last week’s loss notwithstanding, the Texans had posted above-average metrics in three straight games, hanging with some of the game’s elite. Conversely, the Indianapolis Colts have been thoroughly embarrassed, losing six straight with an average scoring margin of -15.2 points. Houston should get past the Colts, but it could cost them the first overall selection.

The season can’t end soon enough for the Bears. They’ll have to endure one last NFC North showdown with the Vikings before the season mercifully comes to an end. Chicago mustered just 230 yards against the Lions’ 32nd-ranked total defense. Justin Fields accounted for 132 yards on the ground, a more challenging proposition against Minnesota’s improved run defense. Additionally, the Vikings still have plenty to play for and need to get their offense back in order before the postseason. That means we should see the best Minnesota has to offer as they look to improve their playoff standing. This line is too short, and the Vikings will play for keeps. A Texans win paired with a Bears loss means Chicago would walk to the podium first at the NFL Draft.