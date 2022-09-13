NFL Parlays for Week 2: Potential NFL Parlay Odds & Payouts

Few things bring as much joy and uncertainty as Week 1 betting in the NFL. This is our first chance to see how personnel adjustments and coaching changes play out on the gridiron, leaving bettors somewhat shorthanded when properly assessing probabilities. Undeterred, we’re kicking the season off with a rundown of three of our favorite parlays as we dive headfirst into the action.

Short Home Favorite Moneyline

Bets: Detroit Lions -130 vs. Washington Commanders, Philadelphia Eagles -125 vs. Minnesota Vikings

Odds: +238

Payout: $338.07 on $100 bet

No team has been involved in more close defeats over the past couple of seasons than the Detroit Lions. Since the start of the 2021 campaign, the Dan Campbell-led team has lost six games by four or fewer points, including the season-opener by a 38-35 margin. Coincidentally, the team we’re parlaying them with is the same team that defeated the Lions in Week 1, the Philadelphia Eagles.

Detroit hosts the Washington Commanders on Sunday, who are coming off an undeserving six-point win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Commanders needed two touchdowns in the final ten minutes to secure the win, turning the ball over three times, with basically net-zero yards. The Lions have plenty of bite with their offense and can burn past a Commanders D that couldn’t contain the Jags.

We saw the Eagles soar past the Lions on Sunday, thanks in part to magnificent play from Jalen Hurts. The third-year pivot threw for 243 and ran for 90 more, pacing Philadelphia to 455 yards of total offense. The Minnesota Vikings will have their hands full with Hurts, and we could see him torch an NFC North defense for the second straight week.

Taking Dogs on Steep Spreads

Bets: Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears +10, Dallas Cowboys +7 vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Odds: +264

Payout: $364.81 on $100 bet

It’s too early in the season to write the Dallas Cowboys off completely, even after they lost Dak Prescott for the next six to eight weeks. The Week 2 betting line against the Cincinnati Bengals has moved substantially in the visitor’s favor. Still, it should meet some resistance around the +7 mark, leaving an edge in backing the Cowboys. Dallas contained Tom Brady and company in Week 1 and could wreak havoc against a Bengals squad that gave the ball away five times on Sunday.

There was no injury on which to pin the Green Bay Packers’ struggles, making the -10 they are laying against the Chicago Bears an ambitious target. The Pack put up 338 yards against the Vikings and were hurt by a lack of talent in the receivers corps. Although the Bears’ defense is less imposing than Minnesota’s, it’s not a substantive dropoff as the betting line implies. Chicago could exacerbate the Packers’ horrid start to the season.

Totals Galore

Bets: San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks under 42.5, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. New England Patriots over 40.5, Las Vegas Raiders vs. Arizona Cardinals over 51.5

Odds: +596

Payout: $696.79 on $100 bet

We’ve bundled together three totals, expecting scoring to come more naturally in Week 2. The Pittsburgh Steelers were lucky to escape with the win on Sunday, giving up 432 yards, which would typically result in more than 20 points. They were saved by the Bengals’ five turnovers but still gave up a concerning amount of offense. Those problems will be compounded by the loss of T.J. Watt, who is out indefinitely with a pec injury, allowing teams to move the ball more freely down the field. Scoring should come easily for the New England Patriots, sending this one over a low total.

Similarly, the Arizona Cardinals let the Kansas City Chiefs walk over them. The Las Vegas Raiders can unleash their offense at home, forcing the Cardinals to try and solve their early season woes on the fly. Of course, Arizona is an offensively capable team and could trade blows with the Raiders in Week 2.

One game where we’re not expecting offense is the NFC West battle between the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks. Seattle accumulated just 253 yards of total offense while containing their former quarterback in the season-opener. They’ll have less chance to get the ball moving against a Niners D that allowed a paltry 204 yards against the Bears. Defense is the priority, and points will be at a premium.